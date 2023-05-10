EU proposes tougher cybersecurity labelling for Amazon, Google, MS



US tech giants and others involved in the joint venture can only have a minority stake, and employees that have access to EU data would have to undergo specific screening and have to be located in the 27-country bloc, the document said.

Amazon, Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft and other non-European Union cloud service providers looking to secure an EU cybersecurity label to handle sensitive data can only do so via a joint venture with an EU-based company, according to an EU draft document seen by Reuters.



The latest draft proposal from EU cybersecurity agency ENISA concerns an EU certification scheme that would vouch for the cybersecurity of cloud services and determine how governments and companies in the bloc select a vendor for their business. The document adds the cloud service must be operated and maintained from the EU, and all cloud service customer data stored and processed in the EU and that EU laws take precedence over non-EU laws regarding the cloud service provider.



Big Tech is looking to the government cloud market to drive growth in the coming years while a potential boom in AI after the viral success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT could also boost demand for cloud services. EU countries will review the draft later this month after which the European Commission will adopt a final scheme. While the new provisions underscore EU concerns of interference from non-EU states, they are likely to spark criticism from US tech giants worried about being shut out from the European market.

Also Read Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one Amazon to pull down shutters in food-delivery business in India on Dec 29 Amazon, Google scramble to keep pace with OpenAI despite huge AI teams Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says protesters to be dealt with 'iron fist' Russia restores visa-free access for Georgians, lifts flight ban Guterres calls for respect of due process, refrain from violence in Pak US consumer inflation eases to 4.9% in April after advancing 5% YoY in Mar UK ditches post-Brexit plan to scrap thousands of EU laws by year's end