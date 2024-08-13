Europe reported 50,000 heat-related deaths in 2023 amid record temperatures

A report released by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) on Monday revealed that over 47,000 people in Europe died due to extreme heat in 2023, with southern countries being the most severely impacted.

Last year marked the hottest year on record globally. As climate change continues to rise temperatures, Europeans are exposed to increasingly significant health risks as they reside on the fastest-warming continent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The 2023 death toll, though lower than the more than 60,000 heat-related deaths recorded the previous year, would have been 80 per cent higher if not for the adaptive measures implemented over the past two decades. These measures include early warning systems and advancements in healthcare, which have significantly helped people adjust to the rising temperatures, as noted by the Spanish research centre.



Using data on deaths and temperature from 35 European countries, researchers estimated that 47,690 fatalities were linked to high temperatures. When adjusted for population size, the highest heat-related mortality rates were observed in Greece, Bulgaria, Italy, and Spain.

Heat-related deaths in Europe

Scientists identified that Greece experienced the highest rate of heat-related fatalities in 2023, with 393 deaths per million individuals. Italy followed with 209 deaths per million, while Spain reported 175 deaths per million.



The scientists found heat-related mortality in 2023 was highest in Greece, with 393 deaths per million people, followed by Italy with 209 deaths per million and Spain with 175 deaths per million.



In 2003, a severe heatwave resulted in 70,000 deaths across Europe, prompting officials to establish early warning systems and prevention strategies. However, nearly 20 years later, the extreme heat of 2022, which claimed over 60,000 lives, raised questions about the effectiveness of these measures.

Heat impact on mortality

Researchers analysed the impact of heat on health over various periods since the early 2000s and estimated that the actual death toll for last year was around 47,690. They discovered that if the high temperatures of 2023 had occurred during the 2000–2004 period, the mortality rate would have been 80 per cent higher than in the pre-pandemic period of 2015-2019. For individuals aged 80 and above, the heat would have been twice as fatal, The Guardian reported.

Heatwave protection strategies

Scientists suggest that to protect people from heatwaves, governments should focus on creating cooler urban environments by increasing green spaces and reducing concrete surfaces. Additionally, implementing early warning systems to inform the public about approaching heatwaves and bolstering healthcare infrastructure can help ensure that medical professionals are not overwhelmed during extreme heat events, the report said.