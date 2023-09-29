close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Europe's richest royal family builds nearly $300 billion finance empire

"We continue to look," Olivier de Perregaux, 58, chief executive officer of LGT Private Banking, said in a recent interview. "We are, however, primarily focusing on organic growth."

Liechtenstein’s Prince Hans-Adam II

Liechtenstein’s Prince Hans-Adam II’s family-owned firm LGT Group reported record assets under management last mon­th

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The top royal for one of the world’s smallest nations heads a multibillion-dollar dynasty dating back almost 1,000 years that’s endured through wars, floods and scandals.

Today, the finance empire behind Liechtenstein’s Prince Hans Adam II is flourishing from its main area of expertise: managing money for the world’s superrich.

LGT Group, the royal family’s private banking and asset management firm, reported record assets under management last mon­th of almost 306 billion Swiss francs ($334 billion) as of June 30, a 6 per cent increase since the end of last year. The Vaduz-based firm this month closed on the purchase of Abrdn Plc’s discretionary fund management business in the UK and Jersey, adding to at least three other external investments since 2021. 

“We continue to look,” Olivier de Perregaux, 58, chief executive officer of LGT Private Banking, said in a recent interview. “We are, however, primarily focusing on organic growth.”

Doubled AUM

LGT’s rapid growth mirrors a comeback of sorts for Liechtenstein, a tiny Alpine nation of 39,000 inha­bitants that once ranked among the world’s most notorious tax havens.

Also Read

World's richest man Bernard Arnault auditions his kids to run luxury empire

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince, discusses trade and defence ties

Five of India's ten richest realty barons saw wealth erosion last year

Russian President Putin meets top Wagner commander, discusses Ukraine

LVMH billionaire Bernard Arnault probed over possible money laundering

US govt shutdown 'unnecessary risk' to economy, says Lael Brainard

Storm floods New York City area, swamping streets in rush-hour mess

China authorities ban US firm Kroll's employee from leaving Mainland China


The century-old firm more than doubled assets under management and operating income in the past decade, rebo­unding from its business spluttering after the US and other nations targeted offshore financial centres following the 2008 financial crisis. LGT is among the firms poaching Credit Suisse staff after the Zurich-based lender  collap­sed and was acquired by UBS Group AG, helping to boost its headcount to about 5,000. In August, former Credit Suisse executive Ajay Punjabi joined LGT’s India wealth unit.

The prince, LGT’s sole beneficiary, is now the world’s 215-richest person with a fortune of about $9.2 billion — 71 spots higher than at the start of this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

Oldest fortune

Unlike other European monarchs, such as Britain’s King Charles III, the prince owns his family’s most valu­able assets personally, making it the oldest fortune on Bloomberg’s wealth ranking.

The prince and his family’s wealth originated with land acquired in the 12th century that at one point spread across a wide swath of what’s now Germany, Austria, Hungary and the Czech Republic. 

Topics : Europe World’s Richest Prince

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon