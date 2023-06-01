

Elon Musk has retaken the title of world’s wealthiest person. By Devon Pendleton



The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer surpassed luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault on Wednesday after shares of Arnault’s LVMH fell 2.6% in Paris trading.

Musk and the 74-year-old Frenchman have been neck-and-neck for the top spot this year in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a listing of the world’s 500 richest people. The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer surpassed luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault on Wednesday after shares of Arnault’s LVMH fell 2.6% in Paris trading.



Faith in the luxury sector’s buoyancy is starting to fade amid mounting signs of slowing economic growth, particularly in the critical market of China. LVMH shares have tumbled about 10% since April, at one point wiping $11 billion from Arnault’s net worth in a single day. Arnault first surpassed Musk in December as the tech industry struggled and luxury showed resilience in the face of inflation. LVMH, which Arnault founded, owns brands including Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Hennessy.

