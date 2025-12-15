Monday, December 15, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / European leaders likely to back Ukraine amid US pressure to accept deal

European leaders likely to back Ukraine amid US pressure to accept deal

Washington has tried for months to navigate the demands of each side as Trump presses for a swift end to Russia's war and grows increasingly exasperated by delays

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo:PTI)

AP Berlin
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

European leaders are expected to cement support for Ukraine Monday as it faces Washington's pressure to swiftly accept a US-brokered peace deal.

After Sunday's talks in Berlin between US envoys and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian and European officials are set to continue a series of meetings in an effort to secure the continent's peace and security in the face of an increasingly assertive Russia.

Zelenskyy sat down Sunday with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the German federal chancellery in the hopes of bringing the nearly four-year war to a close.

 

Washington has tried for months to navigate the demands of each side as Trump presses for a swift end to Russia's war and grows increasingly exasperated by delays. The search for possible compromises has run into major obstacles, including control of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, which is mostly occupied by Russian forces.

Zelenskyy on Sunday voiced readiness to drop his country's bid to join NATO if the US and other Western nations give Kyiv security guarantees similar to those offered to NATO members. But Ukraine continued to reject the US push for ceding territory to Russia.

Putin wants Ukraine to withdraw its forces from the part of the Donetsk region still under its control, among the key conditions for peace.

The Russian president has cast Ukraine's bid to join NATO as a major threat to Moscow's security and a reason for launching the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The Kremlin has demanded that Ukraine renounce the bid for alliance membership as part of any prospective peace settlement.

Zelenskyy emphasised that any Western security assurances would need to be legally binding and supported by the US Congress.

Pax Americana is over  German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has spearheaded European efforts to support Ukraine alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said Saturday that the decades of the Pax Americana are largely over for us in Europe and for us in Germany as well.

He warned that Putin's aim is a fundamental change to the borders in Europe, the restoration of the old Soviet Union within its borders.

If Ukraine falls, he won't stop, Merz warned during a party conference in Munich.

Macron, meanwhile, vowed Sunday on social platform X that France is, and will remain, at Ukraine's side to build a robust and lasting peace one that can guarantee Ukraine's security and sovereignty, and that of Europe, over the long term.

Putin has denied plans to attack any European allies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

