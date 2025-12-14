Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EU's decision to freeze assets undermines Ukraine peace efforts: Russia

EU's decision to freeze assets undermines Ukraine peace efforts: Russia

On Friday, the European Union Council decided to "prohibit, on a temporary basis, any transfers of Central Bank of Russia assets immobilised in the EU back to Russia"

Russia, Russia flag

Russia on Saturday said the EU's decision to indefinitely freeze Russian sovereign assets is a targeted attack on peace efforts | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Moscow
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia on Saturday said the EU's decision to indefinitely freeze Russian sovereign assets is a targeted attack on peace efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, adding that Moscow would shortly take retaliatory steps.

On Friday, the European Union Council decided to "prohibit, on a temporary basis, any transfers of Central Bank of Russia assets immobilised in the EU back to Russia."  In a statement, it said the decision was taken as a "matter of urgency to limit damage to the Union's economy."  Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in a press statement said that the timing of the EU decision shows that Brussels is seeking to undermine efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict, by delivering a direct blow to the peace initiatives of US President Donald Trump.

 

Brussels is carefully concealing the fact that it will be citizens of EU countries who will ultimately pay for these political ambitions. Our retaliatory actions will follow shortly, Zakharova said.

Responding to various media questions about Moscow's response, she said that a detailed statement on this was published by the Bank of Russia on Friday.

"Specific steps are already being implemented. On the same day, Russia's regulator announced that it had filed a lawsuit with the Moscow Arbitration Court against the Euroclear depository, seeking compensation for losses incurred by the Bank of Russia, she said.

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Drone strikes kill two in Russia's Saratov region, power cuts hit Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, Putin

EU to indefinitely freeze Russian assets, removing obstacle to Ukraine loan

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine claims drone strikes in Caspian as Zelenskyy seeks European support

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Ukraine not losing, Russia advancing at just 1.5-4.5 km per month: General

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Russia-Ukraine conflict can end up in third world war

The Bank of Russia had announced its decision to recover damages caused to the Russian regulator from the Belgian depository Euroclear by filing a corresponding lawsuit in the Moscow Arbitration Court.

At the same time, the European Union itself will no longer be able to make up for the damage that such actions will inflict both on its own financial and economic system and on its reputation worldwide as what was once a reliable trade and investment partner," she said.

Such misdemeanours in international relations do not go without consequences, she said, adding that any disposal of Russia's sovereign assets without Russia's consent whether it be their indefinite freezing, seizure, or attempts to present their de facto confiscation as some kind of reparations loan' constitutes an absolutely unlawful act that grossly violates the norms of international law.

Zakharova also noted that the EU's policy toward Russia has "long been stripped of any rational logic and resembles a theatre of the absurd", while Brussels' course of inflicting damage on Russia at any cost has already led to a dire economic situation within the EU itself.

Brussels-based Euroclear is believed to be holding about 200 billion euros worth of Russian sovereign assets, which the European Commission wants to underwrite a reparation loan to Ukraine to fund its civilian and military budget.

Speaking in the Upper House - Council of Federation on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Kremlin has prepared its tough response to the expropriation of Russian assets, including confiscation of Western government and private assets.

Local media reports suggest that Russia has approximately USD 500- 800 billion in such assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shooting, Gun

2 killed, several injured in shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Ousted Nepal PM Oli's party holds biggest rally since Gen Z protests

China-Philippines, China Philippines flag

3 fishermen injured by Chinese coast guard's water cannons: Philippines

Rithala metro station, fire

Massive fire breaks out in 12-storey building in Dhaka market, 42 rescued

US, Washington, flood, floods

Historic rains and flooding trigger dramatic rescues in Washington state

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon