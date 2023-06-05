close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

European Union wants Big Tech to alert users about AI's 'dark sides'

Jourova has met with over 40 companies that signed up for the code. Elon Musk's Twitter left last month

Bloomberg
artificial intelligence, Ai

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The European Union (EU) wants tech companies to warn users about artificial intelligence-generated content that could lead to disinformation, as part of a voluntary code that Twitter Inc. left last month. 
 
While new AI technologies “can be a force for good,” there are “dark sides” with “new risks and the potential for negative consequences for society,” Vera Jourova, a European Commission vice president, told reporters on Monday. “The new technologies raise fresh challenges for the fight against disinformation.”
 
Companies that signed up to the EU’s voluntary code of practice to fight disinformation, including TikTok Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc., should now “clearly label” any services with a potential to disseminate AI generated disinformation, Jourova said.
 
The EU is rushing to catch up and set rules for generative AI as it negotiates its AI Act, which will go up for a key vote in the European Parliament’s plenary next week. Even if the EU institutions agree to a final version by the end of the year, companies will probably not not need to comply until 2026 — so various politicians are proposing a slew of ideas to cover the bloc in the meantime.
 
The EU’s voluntary code which sets compliance for the EU’s content moderation rules, the Digital Services Act, so far doesn’t include the risks of AI generated content. 
 
Jourova said signatories “who integrate generative AI into their services, like Bing chat for Microsoft, Bard for Google,” should now 

Also Read

'We can't pay you more', small tech firms tell laid-off Big tech employees

Data of 400 mn Twitter users stolen by hacker, put for sale on dark web

On industry demand, ASCI extends 'Dark Patterns' paper feedback deadline

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users in US

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

'India's the new China' as airlines more than double profit outlook

Remarkable surge in ESG-related jobs over last 3 years, says report

There are 50% chance that AI will wipe out humanity: American physicist

Apple shares hit all-time high ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference '23

US Ex-VP Pence filing paperwork declaring campaign for president in 2024

also “build in necessary safeguards that these services cannot be used by malicious actors to generate disinformation.”
 
Jourova has met with the more than 40 companies that signed up to the code. Elon Musk’s Twitter left last month. 
 
“We believe this is a mistake of Twitter. Twitter has chosen the hard way. They chose confrontation,” Jourova said. “Make no mistake, by leaving the code, Twitter has attracted a lot of attention and its actions and compliance with EU law will be scrutinized vigorously and urgently.”
Topics : Artificial intelligence European Union

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FMCG companies announce sustainable milestones, targets on Environment Day

FMCG
4 min read

Railways spent over Rs 1 trn of RRSK funds on safety in 5 years: Report

Railway line
5 min read

Govt gets Rs 4,185 cr through 3% stake sale in state-run Coal India

Coal India likely to auction 30 million tonnes of coal in Jan-Mar quarter
1 min read

FinMin extends date for MSMEs to submit refund claims till July 31

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

Plutus Wealth acquires MTAR Technologies' shares for Rs 247 crore

In the case of Vedanta, the promoter entities have pledged their entire stake to raise funds
1 min read

Most Popular

LIVE news updates: Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users globally

Microsoft
4 min read

Saudi Arabia cuts oil output by 1 mn barrel per day to boost sagging prices

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
3 min read

Unruly passenger behaviour on rise; 1 incident in every 568 flights: IATA

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Shangri-La Dialogue: World's spy chiefs meet in Singapore secret conclave

Singapore
2 min read

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

waste recycle, plastic waste
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon