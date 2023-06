European Union wants Big Tech to alert users about AI's 'dark sides'

While new AI technologies “can be a force for good,” there are “dark sides” with “new risks and the potential for negative consequences for society,” Vera Jourova, a European Commission vice president, told reporters on Monday. “The new technologies raise fresh challenges for the fight against disinformation.”

The European Union (EU) wants tech companies to warn users about artificial intelligence-generated content that could lead to disinformation, as part of a voluntary code that Twitter Inc. left last month.



The EU is rushing to catch up and set rules for generative AI as it negotiates its AI Act, which will go up for a key vote in the European Parliament’s plenary next week. Even if the EU institutions agree to a final version by the end of the year, companies will probably not not need to comply until 2026 — so various politicians are proposing a slew of ideas to cover the bloc in the meantime.

Companies that signed up to the EU’s voluntary code of practice to fight disinformation, including TikTok Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc., should now “clearly label” any services with a potential to disseminate AI generated disinformation, Jourova said.



Jourova said signatories “who integrate generative AI into their services, like Bing chat for Microsoft, Bard for Google,” should now The EU’s voluntary code which sets compliance for the EU’s content moderation rules, the Digital Services Act, so far doesn’t include the risks of AI generated content.

Also Read 'We can't pay you more', small tech firms tell laid-off Big tech employees Data of 400 mn Twitter users stolen by hacker, put for sale on dark web On industry demand, ASCI extends 'Dark Patterns' paper feedback deadline Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users in US HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ 'India's the new China' as airlines more than double profit outlook Remarkable surge in ESG-related jobs over last 3 years, says report There are 50% chance that AI will wipe out humanity: American physicist Apple shares hit all-time high ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference '23 US Ex-VP Pence filing paperwork declaring campaign for president in 2024



Jourova has met with the more than 40 companies that signed up to the code. Elon Musk’s Twitter left last month.

also “build in necessary safeguards that these services cannot be used by malicious actors to generate disinformation.”

“We believe this is a mistake of Twitter. Twitter has chosen the hard way. They chose confrontation,” Jourova said. “Make no mistake, by leaving the code, Twitter has attracted a lot of attention and its actions and compliance with EU law will be scrutinized vigorously and urgently.”