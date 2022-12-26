JUST IN
Business Standard

Data of 400 mn Twitter users stolen by hacker, put for sale on dark web

The stolen data includes information about the WHO, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and American singer Charlie Puth, among others

Topics
Twitter | User data information | Hacker

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

A hacker has claimed to have stolen the data of nearly 400 million Twitter users and put it up for sale on the dark web.

According to Israeli cyber intelligence firm, Hudson Rock, the database contains devastating amounts of information, including e-mails and phone numbers of high-profile users.

Hudson Rock has shared pictures of the post on Twitter in which the hacker has shared information about the data leak.

The stolen data includes information about the WHO, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and American singer Charlie Puth, among others.

"I am selling data of +400 million unique Twitter users that was scrapped via a vulnerability, this data is completely private," the hacker wrote in his post.

The hacker, who claims to have stolen the data, has offered a deal to Twitter, according to the report.

"Twitter or Elon Musk, if you are reading this post, you are already at risk of GDPR fines for the data leak of over 54 million users. Now fines for data leak of 400 million users," said the hacker.

"Your best option to avoid paying $2.76 million in CDPR breach fines like Facebook did (due to 533 million users being scraped) is to buy this data exclusively," it added.

He said that he is ready to deal with any middleman.

Moreover, he mentioned that "I will delete this thread and will not sell this info again".

--IANS

shs/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 14:55 IST

