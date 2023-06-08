Eurozone slips into recession after GDP shrinks 0.1% in Jan-Mar: Report

The Eurozone has fallen into recession, new data show, as its economy contracted over the winter, according to a media report.

GDP across the Euro area shrank by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of this year, downgraded from a previous estimate that the economy stagnated, The Guardian reported.

This follows a 0.1 per cent contraction in GDP in the fourth quarter of last year, meaning the 20-nation economy has shrunk for two quarters in a row - the standard definition of a recession, the report said.

It was dragged down by Ireland, where GDP fell by 4.6 per cent in the first quarter of this year - although economists have questioned whether that really reflects the performance of the Irish economy.

Lithuania's economy shrank by 2.1 per cent, while the Netherlands contracted by 0.7 per cent. Germany, Europe's largest economy, shrank by 0.3 per cent and is also in recession.

Europe's economy has been hit by the economic disruption caused by the Ukraine war, which has pushed up energy and food prices.

Also Read GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7% Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF Eurozone inflation slows to 8.5% in January: EU statistical bureau Nasa's telescope detects complex molecules in galaxy 12 bn light-years away Biden invites LGBTQ+ individuals to White House for Pride Month celebration Imran Khan appears before Islamabad HC for hearings in multiple cases US' Antony Blinken announces $150M aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference UK govt to remove Chinese surveillance equipment from sensitive sites

That had prompted a series of interest rate hikes, as the European Central Bank tried to battle higher inflation, The Guardian reported.

Household final consumption expenditure decreased by 0.3 per cent in the Euro area during the first three months of this year, following a 1 per cent drop in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Government final consumption expenditure (which tracks government spending on goods and services) decreased by 1.6 per cent in the Euro area in January-March, The Guardian reported.

Gross fixed capital formation, which tracks investment, increased by 0.6 per cent in Q1.

But trade deteriorated. Exports decreased by 0.1 per cent in the Euro area while imports dropped by 1.3 per cent, showing that demand was hit by the cost of living squeeze.

--IANS

san/arm