close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Imran Khan appears before Islamabad HC for hearings in multiple cases

He is also expected to appear before an anti-terrorism court in 10 cases related to violating Section 144 and threatening a female judge

Press Trust of India
PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court, on Friday pti/ap

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at the Islamabad High Court on Thursday for hearing his bail petitions in over a dozen cases linked to violent protests after his arrest on May 9 and the Toshakhana graft case.
 
A video posted on his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) official Twitter account showed the PTI chief's black SUV entering the premises of the court as his security personnel stood guard with bulletproof shields.
 
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear seven bail petitions filed by Khan in multiple cases A division bench of the IHC will hear Khan's bail plea in a case registered against him for the murder of senior Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar — who was shot dead in Quetta earlier this week, the Dawn newspaper reported.
 
Amid a tight schedule on Thursday, Khan will also appear before a district court at the Federal Judicial Complex for a petition seeking pre-arrest bail in a first information report (FIR) related to the alleged fraud in the sale of Toshakhana gifts, which was registered on June 6, it said.
 
Khan, 70, arrived at IHC for hearings in over a dozen cases pertaining to violent protests in the aftermath of his arrest on May 9, the Toshakhana corruption case and others, the report said.
 
He is also expected to appear before an anti-terrorism court in 10 cases related to violating Section 144 and threatening a female judge.
 

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Imran Khan to be presented at Police Lines Headquarters in H11 in Islamabad

Pak Police serves court summons to Imran Khan in judge threatening case

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

US' Antony Blinken announces $150M aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference

UK govt to remove Chinese surveillance equipment from sensitive sites

Zelenskyy visits flooded area as five dead in Russian-occupied town

Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in France

NASA's Parker Solar Probe detects fine structure of source of solar wind

Earlier in the day, the FJC registrar granted the PTI chief permission to enter the court premises in his vehicle.
 
In the request, Khan said it was crucial for him to have access to his vehicle within court premises to “ensure safety and minimise potential risk during the attendance”.
 
The Toshakhana is a department responsible for storing gifts and other precious items given by foreign officials to Pakistani public officials.
 
Khan is accused of “deliberately" concealing details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana during his time as prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales.
 
Khan has faced a number of legal issues over his retention of gifts. The issue also led to his previous disqualification by the electoral body. Last month, the PTI chief was indicted in the case.
 
Paramilitary personnel arrested Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9. The arrest triggered unrest in Pakistan, leading to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed by the angry PTI protesters.
 
Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. 
Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan PTI

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Biden invites LGBTQ+ individuals to White House for Pride Month celebration

Joe Biden, US President
5 min read

Imran Khan appears before Islamabad HC for hearings in multiple cases

PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court, on Friday pti/ap
3 min read

World Oceans Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

World Oceans Day 2023
4 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Monsoon reaches parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Cyclone Sitrang
2 min read

New York City sues Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads wave of car theft

Hyundai
3 min read

China-Pakistan collab in Shaksgam Valley poses threat to India: Report

China's Xi, Pak PM Sharif agree to launch $10-bn railroad project
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon