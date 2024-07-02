Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan should be released immediately: UN human rights group

Despite his conviction in multiple cases, Khan remains the leading opposition figure

Imran Khan, Imran

Khan's party won the most seats in the Feb 8 vote but fell short of a majority to form a government. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Islamabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A United Nations human rights working group on Monday called for the immediate release of Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he had been detained arbitrarily in violation of international laws.
The Geneva-based United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention made this demand after examining Khan's case in which he was sentenced last year on charges of corruption.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Khan has been facing multiple prison sentences since 2022 when he was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in the parliament. There was no immediate comment from the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan after his ouster.
Khan has been held in prison since August 2023 when a court awarded him a three-year prison sentence after finding him guilty of hiding assets after selling state gifts. It led to a ban on Khan from taking part in politics and contesting the Feb 8 elections, which his party says were rigged.
The Election Commission of Pakistan, which oversaw the vote, has denied the vote-rigging allegations.
Despite his conviction in multiple cases, Khan remains the leading opposition figure.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, which has a strong presence in the parliament, hailed the demand of the UN group, which said Khan's detention in the graft case had no legal basis and appears to have been intended to disqualify him from running for office. It said Khan was detained for exercising his right to freedom of expression or opinion and that he was also denied a fair trial and due process rights.

More From This Section

North Korea

North Korea claims new ballistic missile capable of carrying huge warhead

Israel's flag

Israel orders mass evacuation, signals new assault on southern Gaza city

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Lawsuit accuses Iran, Syria, and N Korea of backing Hamas' Oct 7 attack

Joe Biden, Biden, Donald Trump, Trump

Biden slams Supreme Court's decision on Trump in effort to shift age focus

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says he can end Russia-Ukraine war in one day. Russia disagrees

The UN working group demanded Khan's immediate release, saying it was an appropriate remedy.
The group further said Khan's conviction in the graft case was part of a much larger campaign of repression targeting the PTI generally and Khan specifically.
It said, In the lead up to Pakistan's February 2024 general elections, PTI candidates were arrested, tortured, and intimidated into leaving the party; PTI rallies were disrupted and blocked; and the party was deprived of its iconic cricket bat symbol, forcing its candidates to run as independents."

The UN group also said Khan himself was facing over 150 politically motivated criminal cases, and just days before the election, he was convicted in three more cases and sentenced to an additional 10 years, 14 years, and seven years in prison, respectively.
For Khan, who is 71 years old, the combined prison term of 34 years amounts to a life sentence, the group said. Khan's spokesman Zulfi Bukhari, welcomed the group's findings and demands for Khan's release.
Khan's party won the most seats in the Feb 8 vote but fell short of a majority to form a government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Imran Khan, Imran

'Illegal marriage': Appeals by Imran Khan & wife to suspend sentence junked

'People want Imran Khan to be kept in jail for 5 yrs for progress of Pak'

'People want Imran Khan to be kept in jail for 5 yrs for progress of Pak'

Agriculture

Will send 1K students to China for agriculture training: Pakistan PM Sharif

Imran Khan, Imran

Jailed Imran Khan invokes Kejriwal's example before Pakistan's SC

Imran Khan, Former Pak PM

In photos, Pakistan govt rejects Imran Khan's 'poor jail conditions' claim

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan government United Nations human rights violations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon