Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ex-Twitter execs including Agrawal sue Musk for $128 mn in severance pay

As soon as he took over Twitter, Musk fired several other top-ranking executives in addition to Agrawal: Vijaya Gadde, who was the company's top legal and policy official

Elon Musk

Elon Musk | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Four ex-Twitter executives, including former Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, sued company owner Elon Musk for allegedly stiffing them on more than $128 million in severance payments after they were ousted from the company.
The former top officials said Musk showed “special ire” toward them after he took over the social-media platform in 2022, publicly vowing to withhold their severance to recoup about $200 million from the $44 billion deal, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in northern California.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Twitter, which Musk renamed X, has been accused in multiple suits of numerous labor and workplace violations, including failing to pay severance to thousands of workers laid off in the months after the takeover. The company also was accused in a raft of suits of failing to pay millions owed to vendors and landlords while purportedly trying to stay financially solvent.

“Under Musk’s control, Twitter has become a scofflaw, stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others. Musk doesn’t pay his bills, believes the rules don’t apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him,” lawyers for Agrawal and the other ex-executives said in the 38-page complaint.

A spokesperson for X declined to comment. Musk didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

As soon as he took over Twitter, Musk fired several other top-ranking executives in addition to Agrawal: Vijaya Gadde, who was the company’s top legal and policy official; Ned Segal, the chief financial officer; and Sean Edgett, Twitter’s general counsel.

The dismissals were unsurprising at the time. All of those executives had been key players for Twitter in the company’s lawsuit in the summer of 2022 aimed at forcing Musk to consummate his purchase of the platform after he tried to back out.

Each of the executives was due to receive substantial payouts as part of Musk’s agreement to buy the company, which included language that would expedite the their unvested stock awards. Agrawal alone was set to get roughly $50 million in severance payouts.

In October, Agrawal, Gadde and other former executives won a ruling from a Delaware judge requiring X to pay $1.1 million in legal expenses they incurred while they worked for the company.

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Twitter's mass layoff severance fight now heads to settlement talks

IIT Bombay: 85 students secure salary packages worth over Rs 1 crore

Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

Elon Musk should not be immune to testifying about former Twitter: US

Israel criticises UN in Gaza, says 450 of its workers are militants

As France ensures right to abortion, other countries look to expand access

Reasonable grounds to believe Hamas committed sexual violence on Oct 7: UN

US first lady Jill Biden honours 'women of courage' at White House

Supreme Court blocks Texas law that allows police to arrest migrants


In early December, X failed in court-ordered mediation to resolve claims by thousands of former Twitter employees who say they were cheated of severance pay.

Also in December, San Francisco judge rejected X’s request to dismiss a lawsuit by employees claiming they were denied 2022 bonuses, despite being promised in the months leading up to Musk’s acquisition that they’d be paid 50% of their target amounts.

The case is Agrawal v. Musk, 24-cv-01304, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).
Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Social media apps severance packages employees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon