Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.24%)
67627.03 + 160.04
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
45909.45 0.00
Heatmap

Twitter's mass layoff severance fight now heads to settlement talks

The private negotiations with a mediator are set for Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, according to the memo

X, Twitter

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 9:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ed Ludlow and Joel Rosenblatt

Elon Musk’s X Corp. has agreed to try to settle claims by thousands of former Twitter employees who say they were cheated of severance pay when the billionaire laid them off after acquiring the social media platform last year, according to a memo by a lawyer for the workers seen by Bloomberg News.
 
“After 10 months of pressing them in every direction we have succeeded in getting Twitter to the table,” attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan wrote in the memo to her clients, which was obtained from a former Twitter employee who declined to be identified disclosing confidential information. “Twitter wants to mediate with us in a global attempt to settle all claims we have filed.”

The company formerly known as Twitter has been accused in multiple suits of numerous labor and workplace violations, including its failure to pay thousands of workers laid off late last year after Musk’s $44 billion acquisition. Almost 2,000 former Twitter employees have resorted to fighting their claims in arbitration as the company has demanded, but Liss-Riordan has complained in court filings that Twitter hasn’t shown up.

The private negotiations with a mediator are set for Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, according to the memo.

“We are very proud to be representing nearly 2,000 former Twitter employees, in individual arbitrations as well as more than a dozen class action lawsuits in court,” Liss-Riordan said in a statement Wednesday night. “We are working hard to recover what they are owed.”

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Twitter employees sue company, claiming it refuses to pay 2022 bonuses

LIVE: CM urges Centre to declare calamity in Himachal as national disaster

China's Apple iPhone ban appears to be retaliation, says US White House

Google anti-trust trial spotlights internal dispute over algorithm vs data

SoftBank-backed Arm raises $4.87 billion in biggest IPO of the year

India-US strategic partnership has never been more dynamic: Blinken


She declined to elaborate or comment specifically on the scheduled mediation.

X Corp. spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, sent after regular business hours.
Topics : Elon Musk Twitter severance packages

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon