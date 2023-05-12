close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Letter fragments found at Golden Temple blast sites indicating motives

The suspects were angry over police action against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal and his associates

BS Web Team New Delhi
blast

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Amritpal Singh and Waris Punjab De: Everything you need to know about them

No leaves for Punjab police till Apr 14 as Amritpal calls for Sarbat Khalsa

Amritpal Singh in Hoshiarpur? Police launch door-to-door operation

Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh arrested: What we know so far

Shirdi Saibaba Temple to close from today? Here's what the trust says

Bengal police asked to complete recruitment process within 3 months

Delhi to witness warm day, zero chance of rain; temp to cross 40-deg C mark

Delhi school gets another bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

India logs 1,280 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 18,009

Mamata proposes 'diploma doctors' for primary healthcare amid shortfall

Topics : Golden Temple Amritsar Bomb BS Web Reports

First Published: May 12 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

AI chatbots to help recruiters automate screening, cut onboarding workload

artificial intelligence, AI
5 min read

Hope Rajasthan govt takes cognizance of issues raised during Yatra: Pilot

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 released at edudel.nic.in; download PDF here

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 released
2 min read

Scrap institution of Guv or evolve system of appointment: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray
2 min read
Premium

Digital India's two realities: A yawning gap between tech use & tech skills

Digital India
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read
Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

Maharashtra political crisis: CJI Chandrachud refers case to larger bench

Chandrachud
2 min read

DMRC to ramp up measures to keep a check on obscene behaviour in metro

A passenger wearing a face mask travels in a metro train on Blue line. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon