Explosions reported across Iran's coast; blasts heard at Saudi air base

Multiple explosions were heard across Iranian coastal regions, including Qeshm Island as well as Sirik and Minab counties.

According to state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the sounds of several explosions were reported along the coastal areas of Sirik and Minab County.

Addressing the incidents, the Hormozgan Governorate stated that the origin of the sounds heard in Qeshm was determined to be coming from the sea.

Concurrently, IRIB, citing Arab media, reported that several explosions shook King Fahd Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the IRNA agency reported that blast sounds were also heard in the Saudi city of Taif.

Citing Saudi media, IRNA added that at least two strong explosions were heard in the area.

This comes as US President Donald Trump asserted on Wednesday (local time) that the war with Iran will end "immediately" after the upcoming US midterm elections, accusing Tehran of holding out in hopes that a change in political power in Washington will allow it to pursue a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters before departing for a Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, Trump argued that Tehran is attempting to influence American voters to secure a more lenient administration in Washington.

"I think the war will end immediately after the election...They're desperate to try and affect the election so that we could get a nice, weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Asked directly why he believes the fighting will cease so rapidly after the vote, Trump reiterated that Tehran is running out of options.

"Because they can't hold out any longer. They're desperate to try and affect the election, so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon. All they want is a nuclear weapon, and if they had a nuclear weapon, the whole world is in deep trouble," he stated.

When pressed on whether he expected diplomatic talks to resume or the military campaign to be restarted, Trump signalled that Washington is in no rush to negotiate, asserting that recent operations have severely weakened the Iranian state.

He added that any ultimate diplomatic resolution would extend far beyond conventional nuclear agreements.

On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Thursday rejected accusations made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Yemen's Houthis operate as a proxy for Tehran, stating that the group acts independently and takes orders from no one.

In a post on X, Baghaei accused Washington of driving regional instability through its military presence and hegemonistic policies, emphasising that lasting peace in Yemen requires an end to external intervention.

"Marco Rubio's lies cannot replace facts. Ansarallah is an independent Yemeni actor that makes its own decisions; it takes orders from no one and acts as nobody's proxy," Baghaei said.

Directing criticism toward US policy in the Middle East, Baghaei urged Washington to withdraw its military involvement if it seeks genuine stability in the region.

"The roots of instability in the region lie in US military interventions and hegemonic policies. If Washington genuinely wanted peace, it would take one simple step: end its malign and destabilising interventions in our region," he stated.