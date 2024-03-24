Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FAA weighs curbing new routes for United Airlines after series of mishaps

The FAA already is suspending United's ability to approve and promote pilots to fly different aircraft models, two of the people said

United Airlines

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mary Schlangenstein, Alan Levin and Julie Johnsson

US aviation authorities are considering drastic measures to curb growth at United Airlines Holdings Inc., including preventing the carrier from adding new routes, following a series of safety incidents.
 
The Federal Aviation Administration has discussed temporary actions it may take with the airline’s leadership in recent days, according to people with knowledge of the matter. In addition to route restrictions, United may be barred from flying paying customers on newly delivered aircraft, said the people, who asked not to be identified describing the closed discussions. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The FAA already is suspending United’s ability to approve and promote pilots to fly different aircraft models, two of the people said.

The proposed clampdown would effectively pause growth for an unspecified period at one of the largest US airlines, underscoring the heightened scrutiny on commercial aviation safety following a near-catastrophe earlier this year involving a Boeing Co. plane. Since the January incident, in which a panel blew out in midair from an Alaska Airlines jet, United has endured multiple headline-grabbing mishaps.

The renewed focus reflects stresses on commercial air travel after years of rapid growth coming out of the depths of the pandemic. 

United declined to comment on the potential restrictions. The FAA said in a statement late Saturday that it’s increasing oversight of United to ensure it’s complying with safety regulations.

“Certification activities in process may be allowed to continue, but future projects may be delayed based on findings from oversight,” the FAA said.

The agency plans to increase oversight of United in the coming weeks to review processes, manuals and facilities, the carrier told employees in a memo. Sasha Johnson, United’s vice president of corporate safety, said in the message that regulators and the company agree it needs “to ensure we are doing all we can to promote and drive safety compliance.”

Also Read

Boeing promises changes after poor grades in manufacturing quality audit

United Airlines plane makes safe emergency landing in LA after losing tyre

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

Full-service carrier Vistara confident of receiving Boeing 787 order by Apr

Biden, Trump win Louisiana primary having already clinched nominations

Here's what is known after IS-K claims responsibility for Moscow massacre

Prez Biden signs $1.2 trn package after Senate''s early-morning approval

Israeli airstrike in northeastern Lebanon wounds 3, says official

It's time to 'truly flood' Gaza with aid, says UN Secy-General Guterres


Johnson also said the FAA planned to “pause a variety of certification activities for a period of time,” without specifying which ones.

The limits under consideration would restrict United from adding new routes beyond those the airline has already sold tickets for, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

Leaders of an Orlando-area local for United pilots sent a message to members saying that the FAA recently stepped in to “take substantial action” against the carrier, including restricting its abilities around pilot approval. The so-called line check process to certify and promote pilots has been paused pending further action from the FAA, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Increased Presence
 
There are now “regulator-imposed restrictions on our ability to operate and grow our airline,” according to the message from the Local Council 150 chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association. “We will also see an increased FAA presence in our daily operation.”

ALPA’s United Master Executive Council hasn’t issued formal communications on the matter to its members and declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Among the incidents at United just this month, a plane in Houston ran off the taxiway into a grassy area, while another aircraft lost a tire shortly after departing from San Francisco. And a Houston-to-Florida flight had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines began spewing flames. The FAA has announced investigations of those and other incidents.

United Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby this week promised customers that the carrier would review the incidents and its employee training.
Topics : Federal Aviation Administration United States airlines Aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon