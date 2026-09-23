Fact check: A look at what Donald Trump got wrong in UN address

Here’s a closer look at the facts: Claim: US have more munitions than we could ever think of using, and are building them at unprecedented levels Facts: Weapons stockpiles are diminishing, according to officials from the US military, Nato and West Asia, and it will take years for US to replenish Tomahawk missiles, Patriot and Thaad interceptors United States (US) President Donald Trump made myriad of misleading claims during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, many of which he has repeated frequently throughout his second term in the White House. They covered topics such as US munitions supply, drug seizures, oil and the economy.Here’s a closer look at the facts:

Claim: Venezuela and US has a combined share of more than 60% of the global oil

Facts: US entered into a joint venture that gives it 100-year rights to 17 oil fields in Venezuela with proven reserves of 65 bn barrels of oil. But the combined resources would only account for about 22% of the world’s 1.6 trn barrels of oil reserves

Claim: The US has destroyed 97% of the drugs in dozens of strikes on cartel drug boats Facts: Data showed that drug seizures made in the coastal or interior region were 98.2% lower in November 2025 than in July 2025. Experts opine that the strikes disrupted some drug routes, but not halted trafficking altogether

Claim: It has been my great honour to settle eight wars.

Facts: India has time and again rejected Trump’s claim of brokering peace between New Delhi and Islamabad, during Op Sindoor lThe war involving Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo has not ended despite an agreement brokered by the Trump lIsrael frequently attacks Gaza, despite a US-brokered ceasefire

Claim: We’ve secured $21 trn commitments for investments from world

Facts: The White House website offers a far lower number of $11.2 trn, including some made during the Biden tenure

Claim: US is leading now over China by a lot in the AI race.

Facts: The gap between the US and China is there but it could shrink if development proceeds more slowly in the US, but China continues apace