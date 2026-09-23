Fact check: A look at what Donald Trump got wrong in UN address
Trump claimed major US gains on weapons, oil, drugs, wars, investment and AI at the UN, but available data and official statements challenge several of those assertions
Agencies
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United States (US) President Donald Trump made myriad of misleading claims during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, many of which he has repeated frequently throughout his second term in the White House. They covered topics such as US munitions supply, drug seizures, oil and the economy. Here’s a closer look at the facts:
Claim: US have more munitions than we could ever think of using, and are building them at unprecedented levels
Facts: Weapons stockpiles are diminishing, according to officials from the US military, Nato and West Asia, and it will take years
for US to replenish Tomahawk missiles, Patriot and Thaad interceptors
Claim: Venezuela and US has a combined share of more than 60% of the global oil
Facts: US entered into a joint venture that gives it 100-year rights to 17 oil fields in Venezuela with proven reserves of 65 bn barrels of oil. But the combined resources would only account for about 22% of the world’s 1.6 trn barrels of oil reserves
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Claim: The US has destroyed 97% of the drugs in dozens of strikes on cartel drug boats Facts: Data showed that drug seizures made in the coastal or interior region were 98.2% lower in November 2025 than in July 2025. Experts opine that the strikes disrupted some drug routes, but not halted trafficking altogether
Claim: It has been my great honour to settle eight wars.
Facts: India has time and again rejected Trump’s claim of brokering peace between New Delhi and Islamabad, during Op Sindoor lThe war involving Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo has not ended despite an agreement brokered by the Trump lIsrael frequently attacks Gaza, despite a US-brokered ceasefire
Claim: We’ve secured $21 trn commitments for investments from world
Facts: The White House website offers a far lower number of $11.2 trn, including some made during the Biden tenure
Claim: US is leading now over China by a lot in the AI race.
Facts: The gap between the US and China is there but it could shrink if development proceeds more slowly in the US, but China continues apace
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Topics : Donald Trump UNGA International News
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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 11:53 PM IST