Five wounded in Amsterdam stabbing; one suspect arrested, probe ongoing

Five wounded in Amsterdam stabbing; one suspect arrested, probe ongoing

Police have cordoned off the area and multiple ambulances have responded to the event. A trauma helicopter called to the scene has landed on the square

crime scene

Police have cordoned off the area. | Representational

Associated Press
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

At least five people have been wounded in a stabbing in Amsterdam, police in the Dutch city said on Thursday. The stabbing happened near Dam Square in central Amsterdam. One person has been arrested. 
Police have cordoned off the area and multiple ambulances have responded to the event. A trauma helicopter called to the scene has landed on the square. 
“A motive is currently still unclear, but part of our investigation,” the police said in a post on social media. Local media reported that a city council meeting involving Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing. 
No further details were immediately available. 
 

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

