close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Focus on unifying issues: US lawmaker takes jab at talk of 'Hinduphobia'

"I grew up Indian American, Hindu American, in the 1980s, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It was 97 per cent, white and Christian. And I didn't know the word Hinduphobia or feel Hinduphobia," he said

IANS Washington
Ro Khanna, a US lawmaker of Indian descent

Ro Khanna, a US lawmaker of Indian descent

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ro Khanna, a US lawmaker of Indian descent, has urged those among the Indian diaspora who have been raising the bogey of growing "Hinduphobia" lately, to focus on unifying issues.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a day-long conference he is hosting on Capitol Hill on India-US elections, the lawmaker also indicated that he will push for an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint session of Congress during his June visit, which, to be clear, has not been announced officially.

Khanna is one of US Congress's three Hindu Americans and his home state California is currently a battleground for Hindu Americans who are trying to prevent the enactment of a proposed law that seeks to ban caste-based discrimination, which they have blamed on, among other things, those opposed to Hindus.

The phrase "Hinduphobia" is used by these Hindu Americans to describe and define all and any real or imagined slights.

"I grew up Indian American, Hindu American, in the 1980s, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It was 97 per cent, white and Christian. And I didn't know the word Hinduphobia or feel Hinduphobia at any single point in my life growing up," he said recalling something he said in an earlier conversation with someone. "So now we've got all these Hindu Americans and it's all over the...," he added, leaving that sentence hanging.

"I think that what we have to focus on as a community is how do we contribute to the American project? How do we be proud of our identity? And obviously if someone feels that they are discriminated against, they should speak up, but my personal experience has been one of great hope for the American people, that they have been very embracing and understanding of people of different faiths. I think you've got Indian Americans leading the most important companies in the world. Now, there was a time you know, back in the 1980s, where people couldn't meet a staffer for a member of Congress. They didn't cry Hinduphobia."

Also Read

Ro Khanna's US Senate plan sparks speculation about his White House bid

India-US relationship can define 21st century: Congressman Ro Khanna

Authorities order evacuations in California as deadly storm pounds state

US universities add policies to counter caste-based discrimination

Karen Bass becomes first Black woman to be elected Los Angeles mayor

Russia's Lavrov warns that EU is becoming militarised now, like NATO

UK investment minister begins India visit with focus on tech ties

Quad leaders to meet in Sydney on May 24, Prez Biden to join: White House

India invited to join regional group on Afghanistan: Russian FM Lavrov

US companies based in China grow more pessimistic about bilateral ties

The lawmaker clearly has no sympathy for those crying "Hinduphobia", which include elements of rightwing Hindu Americans tied to the wider sangh parivar.

On Modi's upcoming visit, Khanna said the India caucus, which he co-chairs, could write to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to invite the Indian Prime Minister to address the joint session of Congress, which is an honour that is not extended to every visiting head of state or government.

Prime Minister Modi first addressed the US Congress in 2016, Khanna's suggestion, if it goes through, will make him the first Indian Prime Minister accorded this honour twice. All the others had to make do with only one each - Jawaharlal Nehru (1949), Rajiv Gandhi (1985), P.V. Narasimha Rao (1994), Atal Bihari Vajpayee (2000) and Manmohan Singh (2005).

--IANS

yashwant/sha

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States Hindus discrimination

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Russia's Lavrov warns that EU is becoming militarised now, like NATO

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Russia
3 min read

UK investment minister begins India visit with focus on tech ties

UK investment minister Jo Johnson
3 min read

India invited to join regional group on Afghanistan: Russian FM Lavrov

Lavrov
3 min read

Ease of Moving Index: Here is how people commute in various Indian cities

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Failure of police: Shivpal Yadav slams Yogi govt on Atiq Ahmed killing

SP leader Shivpal Yadav
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US President Joe Biden launches 2024 reelection bid in a promotional video

Joe Biden
6 min read

Glenmark to pay $87.5 million to settle lawsuits over a product in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
2 min read

BRICS draws membership bids from 19 countries before annual summit

BRICS nations, summit
2 min read

US consumer confidence falls to 9-month low in April amid recession fears

US flag, US, united states
1 min read

Harry Belafonte, civil rights activist and entertainer, dies at 96

Harry Belafonte
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon