Monday, September 22, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'For Charlie': Trump, Musk reunite at Kirk's memorial, hint at thaw in ties

'For Charlie': Trump, Musk reunite at Kirk's memorial, hint at thaw in ties

The two were observed speaking in a private suite during the service, with a White House social media account highlighting their interaction

donald trump, elon musk

This marks the first public encounter between Trump and Musk since Musk resigned from his position as a special government employee under tense circumstances | Image: Bloomberg

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were spotted sitting side by side at the memorial service of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The two were observed speaking in a private suite during the service, with a White House social media account highlighting their interaction.

Elon Musk also shared a post on X with Trump in which he wrote, "For Charlie."

This marks the first public encounter between Trump and Musk since Musk resigned from his position as a special government employee under tense circumstances. Musk had served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency until late May, when he criticised the administration's signature policy bill, calling it "fiscally irresponsible".

Following Musk's departure, a series of social media posts from the Tesla CEO sharply criticising Trump prompted the former president to threaten the cancellation of federal contracts with Musk's companies. The memorial appearance represents a notable thaw in their previously strained relationship, The Hill reported.

Vice President JD Vance delivered moving remarks at the memorial service, calling on supporters to honour Charlie Kirk's life by continuing his fight for faith, truth and country, saying to do so "for Charlie."

 

"I've seen ... so many on social media talk about 'for Charlie.' We must do this for Charlie. For Charlie, we will speak the truth every single day. For Charlie, we will rebuild this United States of America to greatness. For Charlie, we will never shrink, we will never cower, and we will never falter, even when staring down the barrel of a gun," Vance said.

Vance described Kirk as both a patriot and a man of deep faith, saying, "You, my friends - for Charlie - we must remember that he is a hero to the United States of America, and he is a martyr for the Christian faith. May our heavenly Father give us the courage to live as Charlie lived."

Vance also called out people who celebrated Kirk's death, "In the wake of his death, we have seen some of the very worst parts of humanity. We have watched people slander him. We have watched people justify his murder and celebrate his death," The Vice President said.

Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, in an emotional speech, forgave Tyler Robinson, who allegedly shot Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10.

"I forgive him, I forgive him because it is what Christ did, The answer to hate is not hate," she said.

Erika Kirk also quoted Jesus on the cross, saying "Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do."

31-year-old right-wing commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, as reported by The New York Times. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing, with officials in Trump's administration saying that he had left-leaning political views.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nepal interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrives at a hospital to meet the victims of deadly anti-corruption protests on Saturday (Photo: Reuters)

Nepali Prime Minister inducts five new ministers into the cabinet

jair bolsonaro, ex-president of brazil

Brazilians protest bill that may pardon Bolsonaro, allies convicted of coup

Lebanon Strikes

5 killed, including 3 children, in Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon

Nepal Protest

Indian envoy assures aid to rebuild Nepal structures hit in Gen Z protests

Russian Oil

Western oil sanctions fuel Russia's growing shadow fleet, illicit trade

Topics : Donald Trump Elon Musk US Republicans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVEInd vs Pak Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4Ind vs Pak Pitch ReportH-1B Visa new RulesPM Modi To Address NationEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon