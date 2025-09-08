Four killed, 15 injured after shooting attack on bus in north Jerusalem

Paramedics said at least four people were killed in a shooting attack in Jerusalem after attackers opened fire in a bus at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem.
It was the country's deadliest shooting attack in nearly a year.
Police did not immediately respond to request for comment on the status of the attackers.
At least 15 people were injured.
