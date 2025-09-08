Monday, September 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Four killed, 15 injured after shooting attack on bus in north Jerusalem

Four killed, 15 injured after shooting attack on bus in north Jerusalem

It was the country's deadliest shooting attack in nearly a year

People inspect a bus with bullet holes in the windshield at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place at the outskirts of Jerusalem, September 8, 2025 | REUTERS

People inspect a bus with bullet holes in the windshield at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place at the outskirts of Jerusalem | REUTERS

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Paramedics said at least four people were killed in a shooting attack in Jerusalem after attackers opened fire in a bus at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem.

It was the country's deadliest shooting attack in nearly a year.

Police did not immediately respond to request for comment on the status of the attackers.

At least 15 people were injured.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jerusalem Israel-Palestine Shooting violence israel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

