Monday, September 08, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Asean benefits when China, India engage, says Singapore's minister

Asean benefits when China, India engage, says Singapore's minister

senior Singaporean minister noted that Asean offers a thriving market, stability and opportunity for trade and cooperation

Singapore flag

Singapore flag | Image: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India Singapore
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Describing India and China as "drivers of Asia's growth", a senior Singaporean minister on Monday said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) gain when New Delhi and Beijing engage.

"Asean is a platform where both giants (India and China) can connect with the wider region, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said at a forum here on the recent China-India initiative to re-connect.

Alongside Asean, they are drivers of Asia's growth," he asserted.

Asean a regional organisation set up to promote economic growth, social progress, and regional peace and stability. The 10-member bloc comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

 

Tan noted that Asean offers a thriving market, stability and opportunity for trade and cooperation.

Also Read

From Southeast Asia to Indo-Pacific: Culture, Identity, and the Return to Geopolitics

India's Act East policy needs deeper economic integration with Aseanpremium

exports, imports, trade

Next round of India-Asean trade pact review talks in October in Jakarta

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air to launch direct Mumbai-Phuket flights from September 20

thailand, cambodia, thailand cambodia border

Asean team to monitor Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire after deadly clashes

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

Akasa Air completes 3 yrs of flying; plans flights to SAARC, Asean regions

He was speaking at the forum titled 'China and India: Fostering Growth, Investment and Trade Amid Global Uncertainty', organised by the East Asian Institute and the Institute of South Asian Studies of the National University of Singapore.

As Southeast Asia's largest trading partner, China and Asean have deeply integrated supply chains, Tan said, pointing out that Beijing is also one of Asean's top investors in infrastructure projects such as railways, ports and industrial parks.

For India, there is also an opportunity for the country to integrate supply chains with Asean for key sectors like semiconductors and green energy, he said.

Both parties (India and Asean) are also working on initiatives that will further strengthen the Asean-India relationship via digital and green economic initiatives, said Tan, who is also the Minister of State for National Development.

The minister also elaborated on Singapore's bilateral ties with both China and India.

Singapore "recognises the importance of building a strong foundation of trust required for enduring China and India partnerships, he said.

With India, Tan noted, Singapore signed its first FTA in 2005, creating conditions for greater trade and investments over the past two decades. The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), launched in 2022, held its third edition in New Delhi last month, alongside the India-Singapore Business Roundtable.

He cited PSA International's USD 1.2 billion investment in Navi Mumbai port as one of the largest by the Singapore port operator in India. He also pointed to collaboration in semiconductors, sustainable industrial parks and workforce skilling initiatives.

India's growing strengths as a manufacturing hub for electronics, electric vehicles, auto components and green energy have opened new pathways for Singapore to strengthen G2G (government-to-government) partnership as well as provide opportunities for businesses from the city state to contribute to India's growing economy, Tan said.

This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations and 20 years of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between India and Singapore.

During Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's recent visit to India, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) that will guide ties in the next phase.

China, Tan said, has been Singapore's top merchandise trading partner since 2013, while the city-state is the largest foreign investor in China. The China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, he noted, was the first comprehensive bilateral FTA Beijing signed with an Asian country.

Bilateral cooperation has since expanded beyond economics to areas such as health, culture and education, with both sides engaging regularly through the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, Tan said.

Tan pointed out that Singapore has long been intertwined with China and India.

We are a trading hub, facilitating centuries-old trade and cultural ties in the region, and we continue our legacy of trade and connectivity even today.

Our people embody this living connection Singapore's Chinese and Indian communities, along with others, built our nation together and shaped our culture, from the food we eat to the festivals we celebrate. We stand ready as a platform where ideas, investment and innovation converge, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

François Bayrou

France faces more political upheaval as PM Bayrou's fate hangs in balance

chips, semiconductors, semiconductor

US proposes annual China chip supply approvals for Samsung, Hynix

US President Donald Trump

'Waste of humanity': Trump after Russia's biggest aerial assault on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

US 'right' to impose tariffs on trade partners of Russia, says Zelenskyy

hurricaine, cyclone, storm

Storm Tapah hits Southern China, forcing evacuations, school shutdowns

Topics : ASEAN Singapore India China relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPODividend Stocks TodayGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon