France bars US ambassador from meeting officials amid diplomatic row

France has taken the unusual step of barring the United States Ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, from meeting with members of the French government after he failed to attend a key diplomatic summons related to the death of a far-right activist, reported CNN.

The summons came after wide-ranging criticism from the US administration over the killing of 23-year-old Quentin Deranque in the French city of Lyon earlier this month. Deranque, a well-known far-right activist, died from head injuries sustained in a confrontation with alleged left-wing opponents on February 12, an incident that has inflamed political tensions ahead of France's upcoming elections.

In the days following Deranque's death, the US State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism posted on X that "violent radical leftism is on the rise and its role in Quentin Deranque's death demonstrates the threat it poses to public safety," language that was then amplified by the US Embassy in Paris.

French officials saw the comments as unwarranted interference in a domestic event, CNN reported.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot summoned Kushner to the Quai d'Orsay on Monday evening to address the diplomatic messaging, but the ambassador did not appear for the meeting and sent a senior embassy official in his place, citing personal commitments. In response, the foreign ministry requested that Kushner "no longer have direct access to members of the French government."

"This was a surprise move that should not occur between countries that have a 250-year-old alliance," Barrot said, according to CNN. He stressed that France "does not accept that foreign countries or authorities wade into our national debates."

Kushner later contacted Barrot by phone to reiterate his respect for France's sovereignty and to pledge that he would not interfere in French public debate. A source close to the French foreign minister said the two agreed to meet later in the week to "continue working towards a close bilateral relationship."

The confrontation marks a rare rupture in Franco-US relations, highlighting strains over diplomatic norms and growing sensitivities around foreign commentary on internal political and social issues in France. It also follows prior friction: in August 2025, Kushner was similarly summoned by French officials after publicly criticizing France's response to antisemitism but did not attend.

While Barrot maintained that the dispute would not derail the broader Franco-American alliance, the incident underscores how international reactions to domestic events, especially in an election year, can quickly escalate into diplomatic disputes between long-standing allies.