France could help secure Hormuz only after bombing stops, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said his country is ready to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, but only as part of a mission separate from the current West Asia war.

"We are not a party to the conflict, and therefore France will never take part in operations to reopen or liberate the Strait of Hormuz," Macron said, responding to US President Donald Trump's call for European nations to send warships to the Persian Gulf.

Speaking ahead of a security meeting at the Elysee presidential palace, he stressed any mission would require "discussions and de-escalation with Iran" and must be "entirely separate from the ongoing military operations and bombings".