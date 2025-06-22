Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / France expresses concern over US strikes on Iran nuclear facilities

France expresses concern over US strikes on Iran nuclear facilities

The French foreign minister said on Sunday that his country did not take part in the US strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

France, France Flag

Barrot also reiterated France's opposition to Iran gaining access to nuclear weapons. | (Photo: Reuters)

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The French foreign minister said on Sunday that his country did not take part in the US strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Jean-Noel Barrot said in a message on social media that France has learned with concern of the US military action against three nuclear sites.

It was neither involved in these strikes nor in their planning, Barrot said, adding that France urges the parties to show restraint in order to avoid any escalation that could lead to an extension of the conflict.

Barrot also reiterated France's opposition to Iran gaining access to nuclear weapons.

France is convinced that a lasting solution to this issue requires a negotiated solution within the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, he said. It remains ready to contribute to this in conjunction with its partners.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel-Iran LIVE: Israel says it took out 2 of Iran's F-5 fighter jets

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel says remains of three hostages have been recovered from Gaza

NATO

With Trump involved, wartime Nato summit may shift focus from Ukraine

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel targets Iranian F-5 fighter jets at Dezful, releases strike footage

Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a huge galaxy called LEDA 1313424

Dark energy discovery changed understanding of universe: Nobel laureate

Topics : US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict France

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon