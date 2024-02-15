Sensex (    %)
                        
France, Ukraine to sign security pact in Paris in presence of Zelenskyy

It did not release specific details about the agreement, to be signed at the Elysee presidential palace

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

French President Emmanuel will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Paris, the French presidency said in a statement.
It did not release specific details about the agreement, to be signed at the Elysee presidential palace.
This will be the third visit by Zelenskyy to Paris since Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, following those in February and May 2023, the statement said.

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

