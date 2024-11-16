Business Standard
Home / World News / Gazprom stops natural gas flow to Austria on payments issue: OMV utility

Gazprom stops natural gas flow to Austria on payments issue: OMV utility

OMV said it would stop paying for Gazprom gas to its Austrian arm to offset a 230 million-euro ($242 million) arbitration award it won from the International Chamber of Commerce

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

Austria gets the bulk of its natural gas from Russia, as much as 98 per cent in December last year. | Representational Image

AP Vienna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's state-owned natural gas company Gazprom stopped supplies to Austria early Saturday, according to the Vienna-based utility OMV after it said it would stop payments for the gas following an arbitration award.

The official cutoff of supplies before dawn Saturday came after Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Friday held a hastily called news conference to emphasise his country has a secure supply of alternative fuel for this winter.

OMV said it would stop paying for Gazprom gas to its Austrian arm to offset a 230 million-euro ($242 million) arbitration award it won from the International Chamber of Commerce over an earlier cutoff of gas to its German subsidiary.

 

The Austrian utility said in an email that no gas delivery was made from 6 a.m. on Saturday.

OMV said on Wednesday it has sufficient stocks to provide gas to its customers in case of a potential disruption by Gazprom, and said storage in Austria was at more than 90 per cent.

Russia cut off most natural gas supplies to Europe in 2022, citing disputes over payment in rubles, a move European leaders described as energy blackmail over their support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

More From This Section

US Southwest Airlines

Bullet strikes Southwest Airlines plane without injuries at Dallas airport

ALL DRESSED UP: Ahead of the G20 Summit, New Delhi and several other cities that hosted related events underwent major facelifts. Roads were smoothened, new streetlights were installed, and murals and paintings adorned city walls and buildings

UN climate chief urges G20 leaders to carry out rapid cuts in emissions

Japan flag, Japan

Japan's minister visits Kyiv to stress mutual concern over N Korean troops

Donald Trump, Trump

Why Trump's Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth seen as potential 'insider threat'

Antony Blinken

Taiwan's APEC envoy meets US President Biden, invites him to visit country

European governments had to scramble to line up alternative supplies at higher prices, much of it liquefied natural gas brought by ship from the US and Qatar.

Austria gets the bulk of its natural gas from Russia, as much as 98 per cent in December last year, according to Energy Minister Lenore Gewessler.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

pipes, natural gas

Exploration, monetisation of natural gas will benefit Northeast India: IGX

Gail India

Gail Q2 results: Consolidated net profit up 10.2% at Rs 2,693 crore

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

Mahanagar Gas Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 16.5% to Rs 283 cr

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

Lower APM gas allocation to raise city gas cost by Rs 2-3 per kg: CRISIL

ONGC, ONGC logo

ONGC looks at mini-LNG plants to evacuate natural gas from isolated fields

Topics : natural gas Russia Austria

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon