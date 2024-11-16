Business Standard
Home / World News / Japan's minister visits Kyiv to stress mutual concern over N Korean troops

Japan's minister visits Kyiv to stress mutual concern over N Korean troops

Foreign Minister Iwaya will meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, to reaffirm Japan's strong support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion and to discuss further sanctions against Moscow

Japan flag, Japan

High on the agenda was Tokyo's grave concern over growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's foreign minister arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to discuss North Korea's deepening military alliance with Russia, including the deployment of thousands of troops to support Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, to reaffirm Japan's strong support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion and to discuss further sanctions against Moscow, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

High on the agenda was Tokyo's grave concern over growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, the ministry said.

According to US, South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence assessments, up to 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia as part of a major defence treaty between the countries.

 

Last week, Ukrainian officials said Ukraine and North Korean troops engaged in small-scale fighting while Ukraine's army fired artillery at North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk border region, where Ukraine launched a surprise push on August 6.

The agreement requires both countries to use all available means to provide immediate military assistance if either is attacked.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Why Trump's Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth seen as potential 'insider threat'

Antony Blinken

Taiwan's APEC envoy meets US President Biden, invites him to visit country

US China flag, US-China flag

US lawmaker introduces trade reform to tackle China's economic influence

Hostage, Hostages

Family of Israeli-American hostage asks Biden, Trump for captives' return

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Anura Kumara

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake to appoint new PM, Cabinet on Nov 18

Russia strikes Kyiv in a wave of drone attacks  Iwaya's visit comes after the Ukrainian capital was attacked overnight by Russian drones, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure in Kyiv's Obolon district. No casualties were reported.

Ukrainian air defences neutralised up to a dozen drones, said the head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhii Popko.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 83 Shahed drones in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Ukrainian air force reported. Of those, 55 were shot down, while another 30 veered off course or were lost after electronic jamming, it said.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense said that it had destroyed 35 Ukrainian drones, including 20 over the western Kursk region and 11 over the Bryansk region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Here's how Russia plotted to mix new weapons among drones in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Donald Trump could end war with Russia sooner

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on West Asia peace

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Europe makes final appeal to Biden for Ukraine aid before Trump term begins

China Russia flag

In sign of unity, Russian official visits China's premier military showcase

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Kiev Ukraine North Korea Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon