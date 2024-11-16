Business Standard
Home / World News / Taiwan's APEC envoy meets US President Biden, invites him to visit country

Taiwan's APEC envoy meets US President Biden, invites him to visit country

On Thursday, Taiwanese envoy held talks with US Secretary of State Blinken, where they discussed strengthening bilateral ties and ensuring peace and stability in the region

Antony Blinken

Lin, who previously served as Taiwan's economic affairs minister and vice premier, is a senior advisor to President Lai and the chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corp | Photo: X@SecBlinken

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Taiwan's envoy to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Lin Hsin-I, met with outgoing US President Joe Biden on Friday during the APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue in Peru's Lima and extended an invitation for him to visit Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reported.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Lin, representing Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te at the summit, thanked Biden for his role in strengthening Taiwan-US relations over the past four years and exchanged views on various issues, with Lin inviting Biden to visit Taiwan in the near future, Focus Taiwan reported.

Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese envoy participated in the APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue and joined a luncheon and dinner with representatives of the APEC Business Advisory Council. On Thursday, he also held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where they discussed strengthening bilateral ties and ensuring peace and stability in the region, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Blinken later took to the social media platform X, noting their discussions on "growing economic relationships and our enduring shared commitment to foster an open, dynamic, and peaceful Indo-Pacific." 

 

 

Taiwan has been a full member of APEC since 1991 under the name "Chinese Taipei," though it has faced pressure from China, requiring Taiwan to send special envoys rather than its president to the summit.

Lin, who previously served as Taiwan's economic affairs minister and vice premier, is a senior advisor to President Lai and the chairman of Taiwania Capital Management Corp. He has attended previous APEC meetings, including in Brunei (2000), China (2001), and South Korea (2005).

Topics : Joe Biden Taiwan APEC Antony Blinken

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

