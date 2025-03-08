Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Georgia bill may help Trump, others recover costs of election meddling case

Georgia bill may help Trump, others recover costs of election meddling case

Bill passed unanimously by state legislators would enable compensation from counties for attorneys' fees and other legal costs in criminal cases in which a district attorney has been disqualified

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in Fulton County in August 2023

AP Atlanta (US)
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Georgia's Senate passed a bill that could allow President Donald Trump and more than a dozen people to seek compensation for legal bills stemming from an attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

The bill passed unanimously by state legislators Thursday would enable compensation from counties for attorneys' fees and other legal costs in criminal cases in which a district attorney has been disqualified if the case gets dismissed, or compensation for the cost of arguing the district attorney should be disqualified.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted in Fulton County in August 2023. The accusations included asking Georgia's Republican secretary of state to find enough votes for Trump to win the battleground state, harassing an election worker and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors.

 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified from the election interference case by a state appeals court based on a romantic relationship she had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom Willis hired to lead the case.

Georgia Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II, an Augusta Democrat, posed a different hypothetical.

Also Read

Indiam EAM S Jaishankar with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris

LIVE News: Trump attacks India's tariffs regime, says 'somebody is finally exposing them'

US President Donald Trump

Trump Organisation sues Capital One for closing accounts after Jan 6 attack

Donald Trump, Trump

'We love you, coming up to get you': Donald Trump to stranded astronauts

Obama supported the UN global goals in 2015, Trump just rejected them

Obama supported the UN global goals in 2015, Trump just rejected them

US President Donald Trump

Trump admin cancels $400 mn in grants, contracts with Columbia University

If you have that young person, possession of marijuana, whatever it may be, and the prosecutor has done something wrong and that case is dismissed because the prosecutor did something wrong, they're entitled to have their attorney's fees back, Jones said. That's actually something that we probably would have pushed many years ago.

Another bill passed the Senate Thursday that would give subpoena powers to State and House committees.

Both bills come a year after the state Senate passed a bill creating a special committee to investigate various forms of misconduct" by Willis, including her relationship with Wade. The committee tried to subpoena Willis for a hearing last year but she did not appear. A judge later ruled the committee was allowed to subpoena her.

Nothing has come of the committee's investigation, but Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and other Republicans said last week they want to investigate Stacey Abrams.

They want to look deeper into recent ethics findings that voter participation group New Georgia Project improperly coordinated with Abrams' 2018 gubernatorial campaign. She would have been the first Black woman to serve as a U.S. governor but lost to Republican Brian Kemp, who defeated her again in a 2022 rematch.

They also want to investigate unsubstantiated claims by new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin that Abrams benefitted from $2 billion that a coalition of groups trying to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases received from President Joe Biden's administration. Abrams says she received none of the money.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman died of heart disease after wife succumbed to hantavirus

World Bank estimates $11 bn needed to rebuild Lebanon after Israel war

World Bank estimates $11 bn needed to rebuild Lebanon after Israel war

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Over 200 killed in clashes between govt forces and Assad loyalists in Syria

Donald Tusk, Tusk, Poland PM

Poland plans large-scale military training for adult men to boost reserves

Donald Trump, Trump

States sue Trump administration over mass firings of probationary workers

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Georgia US Senate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon