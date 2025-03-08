Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Obama supported the UN global goals in 2015, Trump just rejected them

Obama supported the UN global goals in 2015, Trump just rejected them

Trump administration's announcement was buried in remarks on a General Assembly resolution on the International Day of Peaceful Coexistence this week by Edward Heartne

Donald Trump, Trump

President Trump also set a clear and overdue course correction on 'gender' and climate ideology, which pervade the SDGs

AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In 2015, then-President Barack Obama committed the United States to achieving newly adopted UN global goals by 2030, including ending poverty, achieving gender equality and urgently tackling climate change. The Trump administration now says it rejects and denounces the goals.

The US renunciation was one of the first if not the first by any country of the 17 goals that were adopted unanimously by all 193 UN member nations, with the aim of eliminating global hunger, protecting the planet, ensuring prosperity for all people, and promoting peace.

The Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, also include providing clean water and sanitation for all people and quality education for every child, while promoting good health and decent work and economic growth for everyone.

 

The Trump administration's announcement was buried in remarks on a General Assembly resolution on the International Day of Peaceful Coexistence this week by Edward Heartney, a minister-counselor at the US mission to the United Nations.

Heartney said that while framed in neutral language, the goals and the UN agenda for 2030 advance a programme of soft global governance that is inconsistent with US sovereignty and adverse to the rights and interests of Americans.

Also Read

Indiam EAM S Jaishankar with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris

LIVE News: Trump attacks India's tariffs regime, says 'somebody is finally exposing them'

US President Donald Trump

Trump admin cancels $400 mn in grants, contracts with Columbia University

Donald Trump, Trump

States sue Trump administration over mass firings of probationary workers

Gold

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 87,150, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 99,200

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump keeps pressure on Ukraine as Putin indicates open to ceasefire

In last November's election that gave President Donald Trump a second term, he said, globalist endeavors like Agenda 2030 and the SDGs lost at the ballot box to the US government focusing first and foremost on Americans.

President Trump also set a clear and overdue course correction on 'gender' and climate ideology, which pervade the SDGs, Heartney said.

Trump has said the US government will only recognise two sexes, male and female, and spoken out against transgender people and rights. The SDGs stress that they apply to everyone, everywhere, and will leave no one behind, but they do not specifically mention LGBTQ people.

As for climate, Trump has promoted more oil and gas drilling and he withdrew the US from the 2015 landmark Paris climate agreement to combat global warming, and said he would take the US out of other climate pacts. The SDGs call for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, noting that planet Earth is standing at the brink of climate calamity.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, responding to the US announcement, said all 193 UN member states voted in 2015 for the SDGs and agreed to work together to deliver the 2030 Agenda, which is the path to bridging divides, restoring trust and building solidarity.

It continues to be the UN's guiding principles to advance a world of peace, prosperity and dignity for all and a better, healthier, safer and more prosperous and sustainable future, he said.

After Trump's first election in November 2016 on an America First platform, the US also opposed multilateral solutions, but it didn't disavow the SDGs. It just ignored them.

Following Joe Biden's election to the presidency in 2020, the US renewed support for the SDGs, reporting to Congress on how the United States was contributing to achieving the 17 goals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

World Bank estimates $11 bn needed to rebuild Lebanon after Israel war

World Bank estimates $11 bn needed to rebuild Lebanon after Israel war

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Over 200 killed in clashes between govt forces and Assad loyalists in Syria

Donald Tusk, Tusk, Poland PM

Poland plans large-scale military training for adult men to boost reserves

United Nations

1 crew member killed, 2 injured after UN helicopter attacked in South Sudan

Pope Francis

Pope in hospital for 3 wks with double pneumonia. How serious is that?

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration United Nations Barack Obama Sustainable Development Goals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon