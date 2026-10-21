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Home / World News / Getty Images files for US bankruptcy, advances restructuring plan

Getty Images files for US bankruptcy, advances restructuring plan

Last week, Getty announced plans to file for bankruptcy, marking a major reset ‌after its planned merger ​with rival Shutterstock collapsed ​under the weight of heavy debt and growing competition

Getty Images

Getty Images expects to complete ​the restructuring by year-end | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

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Getty Images filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, formalizing ​restructuring plans unveiled more than a week ago as part of its move to go private.
 
Last week, Getty announced plans to file for bankruptcy, marking a major reset ‌after its planned merger ​with rival Shutterstock collapsed ​under the weight of heavy debt and growing competition ​from AI-generated imagery.
 
Getty said the affiliates of the Getty family and Koch Equity Development, which committed to provide up to $533 million in new ​equity, will own 100% of the company after ‌the restructuring.
 
Getty said on Wednesday it launched ​a solicitation process to secure formal approval for its reorganization plan announced last week.
 
 
The visual-content provider said it will ‌continue operating in the ​ordinary course throughout the ‌process, with no impact on content contributors, partners, ‌customers, employees or vendors.

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Getty Images expects to complete ​the restructuring by year-end.
 
In a filing at the Delaware bankruptcy court, the company listed ​both estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion.
 
Getty, which ‌competes with Reuters and the Associated Press in providing ‌photos and videos for editorial use, said financing from Koch Equity Development of up to $143 million would support the restructuring process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 1:36 PM IST