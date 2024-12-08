Business Standard
Ghana's ruling party candidate concedes presidential election to oppn rival

AP Accra (Ghana)
Ghana's vice president and ruling party candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday conceded defeat to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama in the West African nation's tightly contested presidential election.

Ahead of the official announcement, Bawumia told a press briefing that the people of Ghana voted for change, and he respects that decision with all humility.

I've just called His Excellency John Mahama to congratulate him as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana, he said.

Bawumia was running as the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, or NPP, which has struggled to resolve the economic crisis under outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

