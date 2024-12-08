Business Standard
Tax contribution of petroleum sector set to drop rapidly in FY 2024-25

Collections from windfall tax collections had cooled before it was withdrawn on December 2

windfall taxes

windfall taxes

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Sluggish collection of excise duty from petroleum and, even before the windfall tax regime was scrapped in December, indicates the petroleum sector's overall tax contribution to the public exchequer is expected to significantly drop in FY25 (2024-25), officials said.
 
Tax collected by the Centre from the petroleum sector in the form of excise duty stood at Rs 1.22 trillion in the first six months (April-September) of FY25, less than half of the Rs 2.73 trillion collected for the full FY24, data from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry submitted to Parliament last week showed.
 
The sluggish pace of collections in the first six months of FY25 is due to lower receipts from the windfall tax, Petroleum Ministry officials said. "With the windfall tax now being junked by the Centre in early December, the government expects lower tax from the sector in the current year," an official said.
 
 
Excise duties on petrol and diesel were last changed in May 2022. Meanwhile, fuel consumption in India, a proxy for oil demand, hit a record 157.53 million tonnes (mt) in the first eight months of the current year. This was up from the 152.37 million tonnes in the same period of the previous financial year, signifying that the gamut of fuel sales is not behind the fall in excise collections.
 
Excise duty is levied by the Centre on the domestic sale of petrol and diesel. Currently, it is Rs 19.90 per litre of petrol and Rs 15.80 per litre of diesel. On top of this, the state governments levy Value Added Tax (VAT), sales tax, and other additional charges.
 
Meanwhile, classified as the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), windfall tax was levied on domestically produced crude oil and the export of diesel, petrol, and jet fuel (ATF). Introduced on July 1, 2022, it was designed to tax the profits of oil companies derived from the energy price rise caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, falling global crude oil prices ended the justification for the tax, and it was discontinued after 29 months last week.

The sector's total contribution had risen in FY24, albeit by a marginal 0.38 per cent to Rs 7.51 trillion, up from Rs 7.48 trillion in FY24. It had shrunk by 3.4 per cent in FY23. Within this, its contribution to the central government through taxes shrank to Rs 3.5 trillion in FY24, from Rs 3.7 trillion the year before. Meanwhile, the sector's contribution in the form of dividends rose to Rs 82,308 crore, up from Rs 57,741 crore.
 
India imported more than 87.7 per cent of its crude oil requirements in 2023-24. The prices of petrol and diesel in the country are linked to their respective prices in the international market.

