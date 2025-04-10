Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 11:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Goldman Sachs cuts China GDP growth forecasts citing tariff impact

Goldman Sachs cuts China GDP growth forecasts citing tariff impact

However, the report added that "even these significant easing measures are unlikely to fully offset the negative effects of the tariffs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs made the revision for the world's No. 2 economy and second biggest provider of US imports after US President Donald Trump hiked the tariff on Chinese imports. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US investment bank Goldman Sachs lowered its forecasts for China's GDP growth to 4 per cent in 2025 and 3.5 per cent in 2026 in a report published on Thursday, from 4.5 per cent and 4.0 per cent previously, citing the effects of tariffs. 
Goldman Sachs made the revision for the world's No. 2 economy and second biggest provider of US imports after US
President Donald Trump hiked the tariff on Chinese imports to 125 per cent from the 104 per cent level that kicked in on Wednesday. 
Although additional tariff increases are likely to have a "diminishing marginal impact", the substantial rise in US tariffs on China is expected to significantly weigh on the Chinese economy and labor market, Goldman said. 
 
"We anticipate the Chinese government will further intensify policy easing, projecting 60bp of policy rate cuts (vs. 40bp previously)." 
However, the report added that "even these significant easing measures are unlikely to fully offset the negative effects of the tariffs. 
Fitch, on April 3, cut China's long-term foreign currency rating by one notch to "A" from "A+", one year after it downgraded its outlook on China's credit rating.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Wall Street

Wall Street execs credit Dimon & Ackman for swaying Trump on tariffs

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt for the one last time in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Beijing bites back at US tariffs by imposing curbs on Hollywood movies

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

New Trump tariffs push total China duties to 145%, key imports spared

London Imperial College

London's Imperial College to open Indian hub in Bengaluru: Prez Hugh Brady

US Russia flag

US, Russia describe talks on diplomatic missions as constructive & positive

Topics : Goldman Sachs China GDP China GDP growth Economy growth forecast US tariff hikes US tariff Trump's tariff hikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon