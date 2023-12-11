Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Goldman Sachs lifts benchmark European share index's 12-month target to 500

Goldman's target is roughly 1% above the index's January 2022 high. The U.S. Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March of the year

Goldman Sachs

For 2024, Goldman Sachs maintains that European companies' earnings will grow by 7%. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs has raised its 12-month forecast for the pan-European STOXX 600 index to 500, implying a nearly 6% gain through 2024-end, on expectation of lower interest rates.
 
Goldman's target is roughly 1% above the index's January 2022 high. The U.S. Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March of the year.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The brokerage had earlier expected the index to close 2024 at 480 points. The STOXX 600 has risen more than 11% so far this year.
 
"We find that lower inflation combined with lower rates is typically associated with modestly higher valuations," Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist at Goldman, said in a note dated Dec. 8.
 
The markets have already priced in expectations of lower inflation, he added.
 
"On average, since 1973 European equities have delivered 7% real per annum price returns in an environment of 1-3% inflation and falling."
 
Despite weaker economic activity, especially in Germany, and concerns over profits for capex- and China-exposed companies, Oppenheimer said the valuation of STOXX 600 remains "unchallenging".
 
The index currently trades at 12.5 times forward earnings over the next 12 months.
 
For 2024, Goldman Sachs maintains that European companies' earnings will grow by 7%.
 
The brokerage has downgraded its recommendation on European banks to "neutral" as the European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates next year.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Missed Aadhar-PAN link deadline? Here is what to do if PAN is inoperative

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Missed PAN-Aadhaar deadline? All the transactions that you can't do now

Goldman starts cutting number of MDs across the globe amid deals slump

Nepali soldiers employed in both Russian and Ukraine armies: PM Prachanda

Global trade to decline by about 5% in 2023 amid geopolitical tensions

New COP28 draft text does not mention phasing out of fossil fuels

UN officials, activists ramp up urgency as COP28 enters final days

Business booms on sidelines of COP28 as 'startup village' clinch deals

Topics : Goldman Sachs Europe stock markets Equities

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon