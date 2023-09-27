Google turns 25 with a doodle and celebrating walk down memory lane

Google Doodle celebrates Indian street food Pani Puri with unique game
Google Doodle celebrates India's premier street food Pani Puri with a game
Google Doodle celebrates Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup win, details here
World Wide Web Day 2023: Date, History, Importance and Celebration
Google Doodle honors Polish sculptor Magdalena on her 93rd birthday
Tech firm revolutionises silk cocoon trade with tech-enabled bidding
Govt places its chips on public-private partnership for new fab in Mohali
EU's industry chief Breton tells Apple CEO to open its ecosystem to rivals
Lava launches Blaze Pro 5G smartphone with 5000mAh battery: Price, specs
Google Pixel 8: Leaks leave little to imagination ahead of Oct 4 launch