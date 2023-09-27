close
Sensex (-0.52%)
65599.75 -345.72
Nifty (-0.19%)
19572.00 -37.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.12%)
40423.55 -46.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.14%)
5805.75 -7.95
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
44224.35 -241.50
Heatmap

Google turns 25 with a doodle and celebrating walk down memory lane

Google, a Search engine giant on September 27 celebrated its 25th birthday with a doodle 'a walk down memory lane' of various logos from more than two decades

Google Doodle

Google turns 25 with a doodle

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Google Doodle celebrates Indian street food Pani Puri with unique game

Google Doodle celebrates India's premier street food Pani Puri with a game

Google Doodle celebrates Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup win, details here

World Wide Web Day 2023: Date, History, Importance and Celebration

Google Doodle honors Polish sculptor Magdalena on her 93rd birthday

Tech firm revolutionises silk cocoon trade with tech-enabled bidding

Govt places its chips on public-private partnership for new fab in Mohali

EU's industry chief Breton tells Apple CEO to open its ecosystem to rivals

Lava launches Blaze Pro 5G smartphone with 5000mAh battery: Price, specs

Google Pixel 8: Leaks leave little to imagination ahead of Oct 4 launch

Topics : Google Google search engine Google Doodle Sunder Pichai

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVedanta Share PriceStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 September 27 ScheduleByju's Lay off 4,000 EmployeesGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationNarendra Modi

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon