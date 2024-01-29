Sensex (    %)
                        
Google Doodle celebrates 86th birth anniversary of Indonesian actress

Google Doodle is celebrating the 86th birth anniversary of popular Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakaish. She has done over 100 roles in a career spanning over five decades

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Google Doodle is celebrating the 86th Birth anniversary of Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih. She was one of the most popular and prolific Southeast Asian entertainers of her time. 

Aminah was best known for her role as Lela in the television series 'Si Doel Anak Sekolahan.' She starred for the first time in 1955's Ibu dan Putri (Mother and Daughter). She has done over 100 movies in her career and received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Bandung Film Festival and the Indonesian Movie Awards.
Google Doodle released a creative illustration today in respect of Indonesian actress Aminah Cendrakasih. The Google Doodle shared a TV frame with floral designs in the backdrop on her 86th birthday. In this doodle, which spans the region of Indonesia over its visibility, the letter 'o' of the word 'Google' is replaced with Aminah's image.

Early life of Aminah Cendrakasih

She was born in Magelang, Central Java, which is located in Dutch East Indies on January 29, 1938.  She moved to Jakarta during her childhood and studied at Sekolah Kepandaian Putri which is a school that teaches household skills to young girls.

She started her acting career as a teen, at first on stage and later in films. Aminah soared in popularity after taking the role of Dancer in Serampang 12 (1956).

Aminah wasn't new to the entertainment industry as her father was a comedian, and her mother was an actress. Aminah followed the footsteps of her parents during her teens and then rose to success. 

She gained applause for her performance in the movie ‘Serampang 12’ which was a popular dance movie, which is centred on a love story that skyrocketed her fame. She has done over 100 roles in over five decades. Her popular movies include Taman Harapan (Garden of Hope) and Si Doel Anak Sekolahan (Doel the Schoolchild).

Awards

Aminah Cendrakasih has received several awards for her performance, which include two Lifetime Achievement Awards from Bandung Film Festival and the Indonesian Movie Awards.

