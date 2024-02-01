Sensex (    %)
                        
Google Doodle celebrates Mexican archaeologist Alfonso Caso's 128th b'day

Google Doodle is celebrating the 128th birthday of Mexican archaeologist and anthropologist Alfonso Caso.

Sudeep Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Google Doodle is celebrating the 128th birth anniversary of Mexican archaeologist and professor Alfonso Caso y Andrade. He was born on February 1, 1896, and made significant contributions to pre-Columbian studies in his native Mexico.

He believed that studying ancient Mexican civilizations was crucial to understanding Mexican cultural roots.
Google Doodle commemorates Alfonso Caso

Google Doodle depicts Alfonso Case at the excavation site with a book in hand, stones could also be seen in the backdrop and Monte Alban in the background. The Doodle's reach span is Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Ireland, and Argentina.

The Mexican professor is popularly known for excavating the site of Tomb Seven, which is one of the richest archaeological findings of all time. The site is based in Mexico's Monte Alban.

Alfonso Caso Education

Alfonso Caso received a law degree from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (NAUM). He was credited for establishing Mexico City's "Society for Conferences and Concerts," when he was studying at NAUM. This society aims to encourage students to participate in cultural activities. 

He used to visit pre-Columbian Xochicalco archaeology during his free time, which fascinated him with Mexico's past, and then he started taking classes on the subject.

Alfonso Caso Career

He pursued archaeology as a career at the age of 29 after completing his master's degree in Philosophy. His rigorous methods of interpretation earned him respect and acclamation in the university and became the leading voice in archaeology.

Alfonso served as the first director of  Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia, and then director of the National School of Anthropology and History. He also served as head of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (NAUM) and later became NAUM's director. 

He led excavations in Mexico, which include the site of the ancient Zapotecs, in Monte Alban. He also analysed the burial offering in Tomb Seven and developed a rough chronology of Monte Alban's history.

He rewrote Mexican history and immensely contributed to pre-Columbian studies, which showed the way for future archaeological excavations.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

