Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Google limits on Android Auto access may breach EU rules: Court adviser

Google limits on Android Auto access may breach EU rules: Court adviser

Google's refusal to provide third-party access to Android Auto platform may be in breach of competition rules, Court Advocate General Laila Medina said

Google

Google: Representative Image

Reuters BRUSSELS
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google's refusal to allow an e-mobility app developed by Enel access to its Android Auto platform may breach competition rules, an adviser to Europe's top court said, siding with Italy's antitrust authority.
 
The Italian antitrust regulator fined Alphabet unit Google 102 million euros ($113.2 million) in 2021 for blocking Enel's JuicePass on Android Auto, software allowing drivers to navigate with maps on their car dashboards and send messages while behind the wheel.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Google's refusal to provide third-party access to Android Auto platform may be in breach of competition rules," Court Advocate General Laila Medina said.
 
Medina said an undertaking abuses its dominant position if its conduct excludes, obstructs or delays access by an app developed by a third-party operator to the platform, provided that that conduct can produce anti-competitive effects to the detriment of consumers and is not objectively justified.
 
Google, which had cited security concerns and the absence of a specific template for refusing to make JuicePass compatible with Android Auto and appealed to the Italian Council of State, said it has since taken action to resolve the issue.
 
"We note the opinion of the Advocate General and await the final decision of the Court. Since this case started, we have worked to add the template Enel asked for, and many similar apps are already available globally on Android Auto," a Google spokesperson said.
 
CJEU judges, who will rule in the coming months, usually follow the majority of such non-binding opinions. The case is C-233/23 Alphabet and Others.
 

Also Read

layoff

Tech layoffs 2024: Tech companies lay off over 27,000 employees in August

Google Drive

Google Drive adding ARM support, NordVPN & ExpressVPN now on Snapdragon PCs

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale in India with introductory offers

Google announces new Android features

Google reveals Android features including Music Search in Circle to Search

Android 15

Google releases Android 15, update for Pixel devices 'in coming weeks'

Topics : Google Google Alphabet European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon