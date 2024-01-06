Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Group representing Meta, X sues Ohio over law that curbs social media usage

A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps.

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Columbus
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps.
The law was part of an USD 86.1 billion state budget bill that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law in July. It's set to take effect January 15. The administration pushed the measure as a way to protect children's mental health, with Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted saying at the time that social media was intentionally addictive and harmful to kids.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The NetChoice trade group filed its lawsuit against GOP Attorney General Dave Yost in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. It seeks to block the law from taking effect.
The litigation argues that Ohio's law which requires social media companies to obtain a parent's permission for children under 16 to sign up for social media and gaming apps unconstitutionally impedes free speech and is overbroad and vague.
The law also requires social media companies to provide parents with their privacy guidelines, so that families can know what content will be censored or moderated on their child's profile.
We at NetChoice believe families equipped with educational resources are capable of determining the best approach to online services and privacy protections for themselves, Chris Marchese, director of the organisation's litigation centre, said in a statement. With NetChoice v. Yost, we will fight to ensure all Ohioans can embrace digital tools without their privacy, security and rights being thwarted.
The group has won lawsuits against similar restrictions in California and Arkansas.
Husted, who leads Ohio's technology initiatives and championed the law, called Friday's lawsuit cowardly but not unexpected.
In filing this lawsuit, these companies are determined to go around parents to expose children to harmful content and addict them to their platforms," Husted said in a statement.

Also Read

Snapchat gets new AI features, including AI generated Snaps and extend tool

Social media firms gain $11 bn in ads from under-18 users in 2022: Report

US states sue Meta claiming its platforms are addictive, harm mental health

HC orders deactivation of some mobile numbers for copyright infringement

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

Trump attacks Biden over 'threat to democracy' remark in his campaign

UN Chief Guterres to organise 2nd meeting of special envoys for Afghanistan

Gaza now 'uninhabitable' due to Israel-Hamas war: UN humanitarian chief

Supreme Court to decide if Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots

Oil prices rise as Blinken begins week-long sweep through the Middle East

He alleged the companies know their algorithms are harming children with catastrophic health and mental health outcomes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Twitter Social media apps Ohio US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon