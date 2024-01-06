Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oil prices rise as Blinken begins week-long sweep through the Middle East

Shipping giant Maersk said it will divert all vessels away from the Red Sea for the foreseeable future, warning customers of disruptions

Maersk

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters HOUSTON
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices rose on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a week-long sweep through the Middle East in an attempt to contain regional tensions stoked by the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Brent crude futures settled up $1.17, or 1.51 per cent, at $78.76 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures finished up $1.62, or 2.24 per cent, at $73.81.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Both benchmarks are on track to end the first week of the year higher, rebounding from losses on Thursday triggered by hefty increases in U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks.
"With the tensions in the Middle East, the geopolitical trading premium has to get pushed higher," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC. "It's hard for traders to fight the headlines."
Shipping giant Maersk said it will divert all vessels away from the Red Sea for the foreseeable future, warning customers of disruptions.
A U.S. government report showing employment grew in December would be supportive of demand in the coming year, Kilduff said.
U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in December while raising wages at a solid clip, prompting financial markets to dial back expectations that the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates in March.
Non-farm payrolls increased by 216,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 170,000 jobs. The economy added 2.7 million jobs in 2023, down sharply from the 4.8 million positions created in 2022.
"Strong employment should point to strong demand for fuel," Kilduff said.
The latest Fed meeting on Thursday gave a growing sense that inflation is under control and raised concern about the risks that an "overly restrictive" monetary policy may hold for the economy.
Bank of America on Friday said it was taking a defensive stance towards oil stocks because of the long-term price forecast for oil.
It said it expects the $70-$90 a barrel Brent trading range in place since OPEC+ intervened to hold, adding that "a permanently backward oil curve steepened by spare capacity" is a headwind for sector value.

Also Read

Oil extended gains as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

Biden failed to make Israeli-Palestinian talks a priority: Arab leaders

Israel quietly embeds AI systems in deadly military ops as tensions surge

NZ to boost defence capabilities amid increasing tensions in Pacific

DDA new scheme: 138 super HIG flats booked on first day in e-auction mode

India to sign MoU with Guyana to buy crude oil for a period of 5 years

Tamil Nadu to come up with semiconductor policy during investors meet

Govt rolls out mandatory quality norms for electrical accessories

As interest rates rise, zombie companies haunt India Inc

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes said the count of active drilling rigs - oil and natural gas rigs combined - fell by one last week to 621 for the third decline in four weeks.
Crude oil drilling rigs were up by one at 501 while natural gas drilling rigs fell by two to 118.
(Reporting by Erwin SebaAdditional reporting by Robert Harvey and Noah Browning in London and Sudarshan Varadhan in SingaporeEditing by David Gregorio, Jonathan Oatis, Alexander Smith and David Goodman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maersk Oil Maersk AP Moller-Maersk Shipping industry israel Middle East West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon