Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Klopp and Slot pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of 2025-26 season

Klopp and Slot pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of 2025-26 season

Jürgen Klopp and Arne Slot, who worked closely with Jota during their Liverpool tenure, spoke with emotion about the striker's impact.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the new Premier League season approaches, Liverpool’s current manager Arne Slot and former boss Jürgen Klopp took time to remember the late Diogo Jota, reflecting on the Portuguese forward's lasting influence at Anfield. The pair spoke on JioHotstar’s exclusive preview show, ‘Preview of the Season 2025-26’, where they shared heartfelt messages about Jota's legacy both on and off the pitch.
  'He changed the dynamics of the team'
 
Jürgen Klopp, who worked closely with Jota during his Liverpool tenure, spoke with emotion about the striker’s impact.
 
“Diogo was an incredibly important player for us,” Klopp said. “Having him in the side changed the dynamics completely. He brought energy, goals, and intelligence that elevated the entire team.”
 
 
'A champion on every level' 

Also Read

Travel

Gen Z, SUVs, and short getaways are shaping India's road travel in 2025

markets, Sensex, nifty

Q1 results today: BPCL, IRCTC, Godrej, Muthoot Finance among 642 on Aug 13

q1 results, company quarter 1

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹24 cr post demerger

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Brigade Hotel Ventures (Photo: Company Website)

Brigade Hotels signs agreement to build 6 new Marriott hotels by FY30

Social Media

Asci asks media companies to label paid posts shared on social media

Arne Slot, who succeeded Klopp, also praised Jota’s contributions, especially highlighting his character and achievements during what turned out to be his final year. 
 
“He was a champion for his family, which is what matters most,” said Slot. “He was a champion for Portugal, lifting the Nations League. And for us, he played a key role in helping Liverpool win the Premier League.”
 
Slot’s comments emphasized Jota’s dedication not just to the club but to everything he represented. “His family can be proud of the person he was” he said
  Reflecting on Jota’s personal life, Slot shared warm words about his character: “I believe his parents and Rute [Jota’s wife] have every reason to be proud. Diogo stayed true to himself throughout his career. That authenticity made him the man and the player we admired.” he added.
 
What's next for Liverpool? 
Slot also addressed Liverpool's rivalry with Arsenal last season, acknowledging how narrow many matches were: “The points gap looked wide, but we often edged games by just a single goal. The margins were tight, and they will be again this season. We have to fight for every inch.”
 
Fans can catch the 2025-26 Premier League season live from August 16, only on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar. Liverpool’s campaign will carry Jota’s memory forward as they aim to challenge for top honors once more.  Watch the interview, streaming live on JioHotstar, August 15 at 9 PM

More From This Section

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski open to Poland return, confirms new coach Jan Urban

Donnarumma

Donnarumma to leave PSG after being excluded from Super Cup squad

Bissouma

Tottenham's Bissouma misses UEFA Super Cup after repeated late arrivals

Diogo Jota

English Premier League teams to observe silence in memory of Diogo Jota

Dalima Chibber

Dalima Chhibber: Indian women's team is on track to qualify for World Cup

Topics : Football News English Premier League starts Liverpool Football Club

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon