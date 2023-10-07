Hamas has started a war that 'Israel will win', says defence minister

Israel's defence minister announced that the Hamas militant group has started a war against Israel and pledged that "Israel will win.

Following a security cabinet meeting at the Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hamas made a grave mistake in launching barrages of rockets into southern and central Israel in its surprise morning attack.

In one of the most serious escalations in years between Israel and the militant group that rules Gaza, Hamas gunmen crossed the border fence at several places and infiltrated Israeli communities.

The state of Israel will win this war, Gallant said.

Also Read 6 rockets fired within few hours from Syria, says Israeli military Israel airstrike kills senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria, no casualties Israel withdraws troops from West Bank, warns 2-day raid is not a one-off Israel hits home of alleged Palestinian attacker; tension in West Bank Trump is inserting himself in race to become next speaker. Will it matter? Pakistan to go ahead with eviction of illegal immigrants, says report Israel declares 'state of alert' for war as rockets from Gaza hit country Nato in a bind as Russian attacks edge closer to alliance's territory Unfortunate that Trudeau's allegations brought in without evidence: USISPF