Hamas has started a war that 'Israel will win', says defence minister

In one of the most serious escalations in years between Israel and the militant group that rules Gaza, Hamas gunmen crossed the border fence at several places and infiltrated Israeli communities

Israel

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Israel's defence minister announced that the Hamas militant group has started a war against Israel and pledged that "Israel will win.
Following a security cabinet meeting at the Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hamas made a grave mistake in launching barrages of rockets into southern and central Israel in its surprise morning attack.
In one of the most serious escalations in years between Israel and the militant group that rules Gaza, Hamas gunmen crossed the border fence at several places and infiltrated Israeli communities.
The state of Israel will win this war, Gallant said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

