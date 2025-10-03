Friday, October 03, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia launches biggest attack so far on Ukraine, targets gas facilities

Russia launches biggest attack so far on Ukraine, targets gas facilities

Russia has recently escalated its strikes on the power grid, as well as on Ukraine's rail network, which is essential for military transport

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia fired a total of 381 drones and 35 missiles at Ukraine, according to Ukraine's air force. In what officials were an attempt to wreck the Ukrainian power grid ahead of winter and wear down public appetite for the 3-year-old conflict. (Photo: Sh

AP Kyiv
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia launched its biggest attack of the war overnight against natural gas facilities run by Ukraine's state-owned Naftogaz Group, officials said on Friday.

Russia fired a total of 381 drones and 35 missiles at Ukraine, according to Ukraine's air force. In what officials were an attempt to wreck the Ukrainian power grid ahead of winter and wear down public appetite for the 3-year-old conflict.

This is deliberate terror against civilian facilities that provide gas extraction and processing for the normal life of people, Serhii Koretskyi, chief executive of Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz, said in a statement. It has no military purpose. This is yet another act of Russian malice aimed solely at disrupting the heating season and depriving Ukrainians of warmth in winter.

 

Russia aimed 35 missiles, many of them ballistic, and 60 drones at Naftogaz's gas extraction and processing facilities in the northeastern Kharkiv and central Poltava regions, some of which sustained critical damage, Koretskyi said.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said its forces launched a mass strike using drones and guided weapons against Ukraine's military-industrial complex and the gas and energy infrastructure that supports it. All designated targets were hit, it said in a statement.

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin praises Trump but warns US over supplies of missile to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns Russian drones endanger Chernobyl, other nuclear plants

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin vows quick Russian response if Europe continues provocations

Donald Trump

US to supply Ukraine intelligence for long-range missile strikes in Russia

Emmanuel Macron

Macron links tanker seized off French coast to Russia's shadow oil fleet

As winter has approached each year since Russia's February 2022 invasion of its neighbour, Russian forces have blasted Ukraine's power grid. Ukraine says it is an attempt to weaponise winter by denying civilians heat, light and running water.

Russia has recently escalated its strikes on the power grid, as well as on Ukraine's rail network, which is essential for military transport.

Russia is terrorising civilians and trying to disrupt the heating season, Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a statement.

In Poltava, the attacks injured an 8-year-old child and two women, according to authorities. One blast also shattered about half of the windows in the city's historic St. Nicholas Church, which is listed as an architectural monument of local significance.

Ukraine has used its domestically produced long-range drones to hit back at Russia, with drone strikes on the Orsk oil refinery, located about 1,400 kilometres (900 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said on Friday.

A Ukrainian drone attack also briefly halted operations at the Azot chemical plant, one of Russia's largest, in Berezniki, more than 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) east of Moscow, officials said.

Russian air defences shot down 20 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them over the Black Sea, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

liquor beer

Asahi cyberattack could leave Japan without its most popular beer

Sbastien Lecornu

French PM Lecornu rejects forced Budget law, seeks cross-party support

F-35 Fighter jets

Dutch SC to rule on govt appeal against ban on F-35 parts export to Israel

building collapse

Indonesia school collapse: 3 bodies found, over 50 students still missing

data centre

In a first, China takes data centres underwater to tackle cooling challenge

Topics : World News Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon