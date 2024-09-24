Harms of social media have created an 'epidemic' for youth: Prince Harry

Business Standard
Prince Harry's CGI address was part of a string of appearances in New York at the growing number of humanitarian and philanthropic events that run alongside the United Nations General Assembly Week

Prince Harry

Prince Harry | Credit: X

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prince Harry said today's youth is in the midst of an epidemic of anxiety, depression and social isolation due to negative experiences online, as he brought his campaign to help children and their parents navigate cyberspace to this week's Clinton Global Initiative.
These platforms are designed to create addiction, Harry said in remarks Tuesday in New York City. Young people are kept there by mindless, endless, numbing scrolling being force-fed content that no child should ever be exposed to. This is not free will.
Beyond supporting parents and youth throughout this advocacy, The Duke of Sussex stressed the need for corporate accountability. He asked why leaders of powerful social media companies are still held to the lowest ethical standards" and called on shareholders to demand tangible change.
 
Parenting doesn't end with the birth of a child. Neither does founding a company," Harry said. "We have a duty and a responsibility to see our creations through.
Harry's contribution to this year's CGI annual meeting was part of the What's Working theme, in a panel that included former President Bill Clinton, Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton and World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres.
The Archewell Foundation, which Harry founded with his wife, Meghan Markle, to carry out their philanthropic work recently launched an initiative supporting parents whose children have suffered or died due to online harms. Harry highlighted the work of that initiative, called The Parents Network, in his speech Tuesday.
The foundation has also partnered with the World Health Organization and others to end violence against children, an issue he and Meghan outlined during a recent trip to Colombia. Harry on Tuesday pointed to the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which is set to take place in Bogot this November. He said that this meeting could result in the first global agreement for prioritizing child safety and protection online.

His CGI address was part of a string of appearances for Harry in New York at the growing number of humanitarian and philanthropic events that run alongside the United Nations General Assembly Week.
On Monday, he appeared at an event for The HALO Trust, where he discussed how the work of the landmine clearing charity was influential on his late mother, Princess Diana. The HALO Trust's work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother, he said. Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take seriously. And I think we all know how much she would want us to finish this particular job.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

