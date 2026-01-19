Monday, January 19, 2026 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
High-speed trains collide in southern Spain, killing at least 20 people

High-speed trains collide in southern Spain, killing at least 20 people

Antonio Sanz, regional health minister for the Andalusia region where the crash happened, said officials told him they fear the death toll may rise above 20

People wait behind the police cordon area, where affected are transferred and treated in the town of Adamuz, after a high-speed train derailed and collided with another approaching train | Reuters

AP Madrid
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

A high-speed train derailed, jumped onto the track in the opposite direction and slammed into an oncoming train Sunday in southern Spain, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens more, officials said.

The evening train between Malaga and Madrid went off the rails near Cordoba and slammed into a train coming from Madrid to Huelva, another southern Spanish city, according to rail operator Adif. The two trains were carrying around 500 passengers, according to media reports.

Antonio Sanz, regional health minister for the Andalusia region where the crash happened, said officials told him they fear the death toll may rise above 20.

 

Rescue operations are ongoing, he said, adding that 73 injured passengers have been taken to six different hospitals.

He said at least one passenger carriage had rolled down a four-metre slope.

Francisco Carmona, the firefighter chief of Cordoba, told Spanish national radio RNE that one of the trains was badly mangled, with at least four wagons off the rails.

The situation at the crash site is very serious, Sanz said. We have a very difficult night ahead.

The regional Civil Protection chief, Maria Belen Moya Rojas, told Canal Sur the accident happened in an area that is hard to reach.

Local people were taking blankets and water to the scene to help the victims, she said.

High-speed trains, running on an extensive national network, are a popular way to travel in Spain.

Spain's military emergency relief units joined the deployment of other rescue units. The Red Cross also provided support to healthcare officials.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X that she was following the terrible news from Cordoba.

Tonight you are in my thoughts, she wrote in Spanish.

ADIF said train services between Madrid and cities in Andalucia would not run Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

