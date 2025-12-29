Monday, December 29, 2025 | 08:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 1 killed as Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express train catches fire in Andhra

1 killed as Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express train catches fire in Andhra

The official told reporters that there were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in another when the train caught fire

Representative Image: The two damaged coaches were detached from the train, which proceeded towards Ernakulam. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A man was killed after two compartments of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express caught fire at Yalamanchili, about 66 km from here, a senior police official said on Monday.

The official said they received information about the fire at 12:45 am.

The official told reporters that there were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in another when the train caught fire. "Unfortunately, a dead body was found from the B1 coach," the official added.

The deceased was identified as Chandrsekhar Sundaram.

The two damaged coaches were detached from the train, which proceeded towards Ernakulam. The passengers in the damaged coaches will be sent to their destinations.

 

Two forensic teams are working to ascertain the cause of the fire, the police official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Train Accident Fire accident

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

