Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 8 elephants killed as Rajdhani Express derails in Assam's Hojai: Official

8 elephants killed as Rajdhani Express derails in Assam's Hojai: Official

Trains scheduled to pass through the affected JamunamukhKampur section have been diverted through the UP line, and restoration work is underway

Indian Railways

The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Mizoram's Sairang (near Aizawl) to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi)

Press Trust of India Nagaon/ Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eight elephants were killed and one injured after a herd was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai district in the wee hours of Saturday, a forest official said.

Five coaches and the train's engine were derailed in the incident, though no injuries to passengers were reported, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the New Delhi-bound train met with the accident around 2.17 am.

Nagaon divisional forest officer Suhash Kadam told PTI that the incident occurred at Changjurai area of Hojai district.

Kadam and other forest officials have reached the site.

Trains scheduled to pass through the affected JamunamukhKampur section have been diverted through the UP line, and restoration work is underway, he added.

 

The Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Mizoram's Sairang (near Aizawl) to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air pollution numbers govt

Delhi air quality worsens over weekend as all areas record AQI over 300

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI releases draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu; over 970K voters removed

Marco Rubio

'Seen us engaged' in resolving India-Pak conflict: US Secy of State Rubio

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

IMD issues orange alert for Delhi as fog, cold wave grip North India

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Did MGNREGA act as safety net for casual labour during sowing, harvest?

Topics : elephant Assam Train Accident Indian Railway Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon