Hormuz reopening to start after US accepts 7-day plan: Iran's Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday (local time) said the timeline for Tehran's proposed seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would begin once the United States accepts the proposal, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"If they accept this plan tomorrow, the seven days will start from tomorrow," Araghchi said, adding that Washington would need to take certain actions under the plan, which he said could be completed within four to five days.

He said the required steps were already part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and would not be difficult to implement.

Araghchi added that if the US fulfilled the conditions, the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened on the sixth day, followed by renewed talks between Tehran and Washington on the seventh day.

"If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared," he said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Araghchi referred to Iran's proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which he said had been conveyed to the United States through Qatar.

He said the decision now lies with Washington, while asserting that Tehran would not accept coercion, threats or intimidation and would not give up its sovereign rights under pressure.

"The choice now rests with the United States… Iran does not accept coercion, threats or intimidation. And Iran will not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure," he said.

According to Al Jazeera, Araghchi said Tehran remained committed to ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz but argued that stability in the waterway could not be restored through further military action, threats, blockades or economic pressure.

Araghchi, speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, attributed the current instability in the strait to what he described as "aggressive actions" by the United States and Israel.

"You cannot bomb a country, threaten its annihilation, impose a maritime blockade and coercive measures, and expect automatic restoration of security and navigation," he said, according to Al Jazeera.